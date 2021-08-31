With its new pool not quite ready yet, the DeForest girls swim team held its annual invitational in McFarland on Aug. 21. The invite was the first event for new Norski coach Tammy Tollefson-Meixner.
As usual, the invite is broken down into three divisions.
The Norskies placed fourth behind Sun Prairie (92), McFarland (63) and Sauk Prairie (60) in the Red Division with 50 team points.
DeForest recorded 48 points in the White Division to place third behind Sun Prairie (96) and McFarland (59).
The Norskies were also third in the Blue Division. They had 52 points to finish behind only Sun Prairie (82) and McFarland (65).
In the Blue Division, DeForest was led by Jenna Willis. She won a title in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 11.24 seconds) and was third in the 50 freestyle (26.43).
Joss Hoffman was third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.11) in the Blue Division, while Carly Oosterhof was third in the 100 freestyle (57.38).
The Norskies were the runner-up n the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to a time of 1:45.46 by Oosterhof, Willis, Hoffman and Olivia Miller. Oosterhof, Willis, Payton Flowers and Miller came in third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.69).
In the Red Division, DeForest got second-place finishes from Flowers, Miller and Gabby Pertzborn. Flowers was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:05.31), Miller was second in the 100 freestyle (58.06) and Pertzborn was second in the 500 freestyle (5:57.47).
Pertzborn added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:11.87).
DeForest’s foursome of Danika Tyler, Maddie Chrisinger, Valarie Berkley and Bella Miller placed third in the 400 freesytle relay (4:19.90).
Berkley led the way in the White Division. She was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:09.96) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:41.39).
Tyler swam her way to second place in the 500 freestyle (6:29.73).
Emalia Reiche (200 freestyle, 2:24.30), Chrisinger (100 freestyle, 1:06.32), Bella Miller (100 backstroke, 1:12.10) and Ryleigh Weinstock (100 breaststroke, 1:31.05) had third-place finishes for the Norskies.
Sarah Hill, Weinstock, Bella Miller and Samantha Casper came in second in the 200 medley relay (2:14.81) in the White Division.
The Norskies will be back in the pool on Sept. 7. They will compete in a dual in Beaver Dam at 6 p.m.