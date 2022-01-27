It is hard to believe that a week from today we will not only be in the month of February, but also past that mid-winter holiday all of us weather-watchers look forward to (whether with hope, or dread, or, perhaps, trepidation). We shall roll past Ground Hogs Day next Wednesday. We usually trot out Booky our prognosticating badger on that day to challenge Punxsutawney Phil and Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Ground Hog. Our Booky has proved a remarkably accurate forecaster so you may want to watch our social media for his prediction. Unlike his fellow predictors of the remaining length of winter who get up at the crack of dawn, Books prefers to wake up gently, have his cup of coffee, read the newspaper, and then step outside to see what day might hold. Even if all three of these animal forecasters predict an extended winter season you can be sure of a couple of things. First, that no matter how long the winter weather persists, the Winter Reading Program will end on the first day of spring by March 20th. The second thing you can be sure of is that while the days are getting longer there is still prime reading time to be had in the evenings (and mornings too). And finally, there are plenty of new books for you to peruse, skim, and dig into. Below are some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth” by Dana Stevens. In a work of cultural history, the chief film critic of Slate places comedy legend and acclaimed filmmaker Buster Keaton’s unique creative genius in the context of his time.
“How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur. From the creator of The Good Place and the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, a hilarious, thought-provoking guide to living an ethical life, drawing on 2,500 years of deep thinking from around the world.
“State Change: End Anxiety, Beat Burnout, and Ignite a New Baseline of Energy Flow” by Robin Berzin. Drawing on cutting-edge research and her work with thousands of patients, the founder and CEO of Parsley Health, a nationally renowned holistic health service where she treats the whole patient, offers a 30-day program for resetting the body, mind and mood.
“The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning” by Ben Raines. This extraordinary true story of the last ship to carry enslaved people to America recounts its perilous journey, its rediscovery and its complex legacy—and how America continues to struggle with the traumatic past of slavery and the ways in which racial oppression continue to this day.
“The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Rosemary Sullivan. Using a new technology, recently discovered documents and sophisticated investigative techniques, a retired FBI agent and a Cold Case Team painstakingly pieced together the months leading to the infamous arrest of Anne Frank and her family—and came to a shocking conclusion.
Fiction
“Velorio” by Xavier Aquino. Set in the wake of Hurricane Maria, a debut novel follows a remarkable group of survivors searching for hope on an island torn apart by both natural disaster and human violence.
“The Fortune Men” by Nadifa Mohamed. Based on a true event, an intimate and harrowing novel about the last man in Cardiff to be sentenced to death. This is a Booker Prize finalist.
“Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict. Tells the story of Rosalind Franklin, who, despite an environment of harassment and bullying in the late 1940s and 1950s, worked in a stringent, scientific manner and became one of the first scientists to map the structure of DNA.
“To Paradise: A Novel” by Hanya Yanagihara. Spanning three centuries and three different versions of the American experiment, an unforgettable cast of characters are united by their reckonings with the qualities that make us human—fear, love, shame, need and loneliness.
“Easter Bonnet Murder, No.28 (Lucy Stone Mystery)” by Leslie Meier. A part-time reporter, Lucy Stone, investigates when Tinker Cove’s retired librarian goes missing after a silly dispute during the annual Easter Bonnet Contest in the latest novel of the long-running series following “Irish Parade Murder”.
“Honey Roasted, No. 19 (Coffeehouse Mystery)” by Cleo Coyle. Coffeehouse manager Clare Cosi investigates when her friend “Queen” Bea Hastings is found unconscious after falling from her high-rise rooftop where she kept her prize-winning honey bees in the latest addition to the popular series following “Brewed Awakening”.
“Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby” by Ace Atkins. Boston PI Spenser takes on a new case in this installment in Robert B. Parker’s iconic “New York Times” best-selling series.
“Something to Hide (A Lynley Novel)” by Elizabeth George. When a police detective is murdered, Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley becomes embroiled in a case that has far-reaching cultural associations that have nothing to do with life as he knows it as he pursues a killer determined to remain hidden.
“Anthem” by Noah Hawley. Trying to recover from the tragic loss of his sister, Simon Oliver joins a woman, Louise, and a man called The Prophet on an urgent, but enigmatic quest to find a man called The Wizard.
