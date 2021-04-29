The DeForest boys golf team was able to get out and compete for the first time since the 2019 season last week. The Norskies kicked off the 2021 campaign at the Monona Grove Invite at the Oaks Golf Course on April 22.
The Norskies came away with a team score of 428 to place 14th.
Marquette claimed the team title with a score of 319, followed in the top five by Monona Grove (338), Abundant Life (342), Stoughton (343) and Beloit Memorial (345).
Ethan Prusakiewicz had the top round for DeForest. He finished with a 101, which included a 49 on the back nine holes.
Max Loeck came away with a 108 for the Norskies. His round included a 52 on the back nine.
Thanks to a 54 on the front nine, DeForest’s Mason Kulavar came away with a 109 for his round.
Dean Rupert was the final scoring golfer for the Norskies. He finished with a 110.
Blake Edge also golfed for DeForest, but his 124 did not factor into the team score.
Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder had the top round of the day with a 68, while Monona Grove’s Jacob Frederickson was second with a 70.
