In their lone meet of the week, the DeForest boys and girls track teams traveled to Waunakee for a Badger North Conference triangular on May 25. The meet also included Reedsburg.
The Norski boys highlighted the night with 12 event wins, while the DeForest girls won 10.
Oliver Vandehey led the way for the DeForest boys with a pair of wins. He jumped to wins in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and triple jump (42-6).
Aydin Kelliher, Caleb Ekezie, Jackson Grabowski, Matthew VanderMeer, Dylan King, Bryce Morauske and Alex Winters had one win each.
Kelliher sprinted to a win in the 100 (12.31 seconds), while Ekezie won the 200 (:23.33).
Grabowksi crossed the finish line first in the 400 (:53.11), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (12:35.03).
VanderMeer outlasted the competition in the 800 (2:15.33), while King was first in the 1,600 (5:00.56).
Morauske cruised to a win in the 3,200 (12:00.69), while Winters topped the field in the discus (122-9).
Samuel Piontek (second, 200, :24.28), Elijah Bauer (third, 400, :56.14), Korbin Eisler (second, 800, 2:16.13; second, 1,600, 5:01.21), Joe Huber (fifth, 800, 2:19.84; third, high jump, 5-feet), Alexander Bodie (second, 3,200, 12:12.46), Ferris Wolf (second, 110 hurdles, :17.68; third, 300 hurdles, :46.02), Caden Herrick (fourth, 300 hurdles, :50.02), Timothy Schmitt (fourth, 110 hurdles, :21.23), Cameron Bendixen (third, shot put, 39-5.5), Jadon Wilson (second, discus, 118-10), Bryce Jacobsen (fifth, triple jump, 35-9), Avrey Pierick (fifth, pole vault, 7-6), Deven Magli (second, long jump, 19-4.5) and Bryan Sels (fifth, long jump, 16-8.5) also had top-five finishes.
The DeForest boys earned wins in three relay events, starting with a victory by Sels, Trace Grundahl, Piontek and Magli in the 400 (:44.26). Piontek, Sels, Jacobsen and Vandehey won the 800 relay (1:35.66), while Elijah Bauer, Isaiah Bauer, King and Ekezie took the 1,600 relay (3:46.04).
The wins continue to pile up for the DeForest girls’ Anna Szepieniec. She worked her way to wins in the 100 (:13.21), 100 hurdles (:15.45) and triple jump (35-4).
Stacy Kipkoskei, Logan Peters, Lydia Bauer, Miranda Manghera and Carleen Snow also had wins for the Norskies.
Kipkoskie garnered first place in the 300 hurdles (:50.84), to go along with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (:18.18).
Peters ran to a victory in the 800 (2:36.26), while Bauer dominated the 3,200 (12:34.20).
Manghera came out on top in the discus (99-8), while Snow won the pole vault (10-feet). Manghera was the runner-up in the shot put (29-9), while Snow finished fifth in the high jump (4-4).
The DeForest girls also got top-five finishes from Jada Kelliher (fourth, 200, :29.62), Jocelyn Pickhardt (third, 400, 1:01.80), Erica Bodden (fourth, 1,600, 6:07.43), Quinn Aulik (fifth, 1,600, 6:35.09), Morgan Hahn (third, shot put, 29-7.75; second, discus, 92-1), Alexys Scheuerell (second, high jump, 4-10; second, pole vault, 9-6) and Paige Scheuerell (fourth, long jump, 13-3.5).
DeForest’s foursome of Paige Scheuerell, Alexys Scheuerell, Esther Ekezie and Narianna Tagura won the 400 relay (:53.53), while Ashley Durnen, Peters, Szepieniec and Pickhardt were victorious in the 1,600 relay (4:25.55).
The Norskies will host an invite at 4 p.m. this Friday before hosting the Badger North Conference Meet at 3:30 p.m. on June 8.