The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center has achieved the honor of being an accredited Senior Center in the state by the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). The Center is among the prestigious ranks of other state Senior Centers that strive for excellence in programming.

This accreditation recognizes DeForest Area Community and Senior Center’s as meeting and exceeding the standards for serving older adults and their needs. State and National Standards, as established by the National Council on Aging and the National Institute of Senior Centers, are used as the criteria of excellence in services to older adults.

The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center’s Accreditation manual was compiled through the involvement of the following persons: Louise Valdovinos, Adam Hanek, Susan Stravinski, Meg Shepherd, Sandy Heath and Barb Cooper

