A 30-year-old DeForest man was indicted in federal court on three counts of attempting to produce child pornography, three counts of producing child pornography, and five counts of extortion, according to a statement released by the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
According to the statement, following an FBI investigation, Cash Otradovec has been accused of attempting three times, between February and April 2020, to "use, persuade, induce and coerce three minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct," and that on three occasions between March and April 2020, he succeeded in doing so with three other minors.
The indictment also accuses Otradovec of communicating threats to five of the alleged victims, in an attempt to "extort a thing of value" from each of them during that same period.
If convicted, Otradovec faces a mandatory minimum 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for each child pornography charge, and up to two years for extortion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.