To say that 2020 has been anything but a dumpster fire would be a monumental understatement. A world-wide pandemic has flipped everything upside down, especially when it comes to sports.
Countless athletes have lost their chances to win conference and state titles and teams have been denied the chance to shine at the highest level.
It has bene especially tough on high school athletes, who have just a short window to compete. Any lost time is huge.
I don’t have the power to change what has happened, but I can give a guess as to what I think would have happened. This is my look at what could have been for DeForest High School athletics in 2020.
When the pandemic first hit back in March, most of the Norski winter sports teams were finished with their respective seasons, except for the boys basketball team. The Norskies had just won a sectional semifinal game for the first time since 2012 when the rest of the season was canceled.
In my world, the Norski boys were just beginning an epic run. In the sectional final against top-seeded Elkhorn, DeForest hangs close and with the game hanging in the balance, senior guard Trey Schroeder hits a 15-foot jumper as time experience to give the Norskies a 68-67 victory.
The Norskies make just their second appearance ever at state and it is an eventful trip. Just like in football, they defeat New Berlin Eisenhower in the state semifinals.
DeForest wins its second team state title of the school year, as Max Weisbrod, Brody Hartig, Schroeder and Jahyl Bonds all score in double figures to lead the Norskies past La Crosse Central and UW-Madison recruits Jonathan and Jordan Davis in the championship game.
In my world, the spring brings about even more success for Norski athletics. With extremely talented rosters, the DeForest baseball and softball teams are poised for big seasons.
Led by future UW-Milwaukee recruits Keagon Kaufmann and Justin Hausser secure their first-ever trip to the state tournament.
The run to state by the baseball team caps off the greatest school year for DeForest boys sports ever.
Not to be outdone, the Norski softball team also advances to state. Led by seniors Taylor Tschumper, Taylor VonBehren, Michaela McFall, Lexie Newman and Sam Schaeffer, the Lady Norskies compete at state for just the second time ever.
The state tournament appearance comes after the Lady Norskies captured their seventh straight Badger North Conference title.
Coming off their first regional title since 2015, the DeForest girls soccer teams puts together one of the best seasons in program history. Behind strong play from seniors Emily BonoAnnno, Addy Conaway, Leah Doucette, Mandy Fitzgerald, Maren Grothaus, Anikke Grothaus, Brittany Lenz, Kaycee Meiners and Guadalupe Zaragoza, the Norskies go undefeated on their way to a Badger North Conference title.
After going 60 years without a conference title, the DeForest boys track and field team wins its second straight conference title.
Norski track also has a lot of individual success, as the boys have Jon Roth and Marlon Cystrunk and the girls have Alyssa Laufenberg, Megan Ackerman and Sydney Hahn all punch their tickets to state.
Led by new coach Matt Rossi and senior standout Alex Endres, the DeForest boys lacrosse squad comes out of nowhere to earn a spot at the state tournament.
With its largest roster ever, the DeForest girls lacrosse team has its winningest season ever. Seniors Maddie Bartels, Alyson Bass, Alyson Benkert, Brooke Buhr, Isabel Schaffer-Stubbendick and Natalie Skaife help first-year coach Jayna Poster win a conference title.
In my world, DeForest athletics continued its remarkable run of success in the fall, as the football, volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming programs all shine.
Despite losing arguably the best senior class in program history, the Norskies have another great season in football. Led by all-conference standouts Hayden Rauls, Gabe Finley, Braydon Harmon, Mason Kirchberg, Bennet Girten, Jagger Lokken, Deven Magli and Trace Grundahl the Norskies help first-year coach Aaron Mack earn a title in the new Badger Large Division. The Norskies then make another long run in the WIAA postseason.
Led by their lone returning all-conference player, Natalie Compe, the DeForest volleyball team uses a late-season push to win the Badger North Conference.
Behind all-conference goalie Philip McCloskey is in contention for a conference title all the way to the end and then the Norskies earned a rare regional title.
The DeForest girls swim team, the most decorated program at the school, bring home another state trophy. Ava Boehning, Carly Oosterhof, Olivia Miller and Jenna Willis all medal individually to pace the Lady Norskies.
I wish I had the power to make all of this come true, but at least the football, volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming teams will have a chance to make lifelong memories during the alternate spring season. Unfortunately, last year’s senior athletes who competed in spring sports will never get that chance.
Hopefully the worst is behind us and 2021 will be filled with great sports moments for Norski teams and athletes.
