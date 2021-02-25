Culver Conservancy

Token Creek flows along its snowy banks on a mild January day as flocks of geese come and go from its waters.

 Shari Gasper/

The Token Creek Conservancy is now open from sunrise to sunset following a vote from the Windsor Village Board of Trustees on Feb. 18.

The change in hours, previously 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., was recommended in a memo from the Token Creek Conservancy Committee signed Feb. 12. The memo noted, “This recommendation in change of hours is due to incidents of vandalism and reports of misuse of the Conservancy at dark, when there are less likely to be other users of the Conservancy.”

The intended uses for the Conservancy, such as hiking, skiing, and birdwatching, it noted, tend to be limited to daylight hours.

“There are a lot of bad things that can and have happened,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth.

The ordinance change was quickly passed by all board members.

