2021 DeForest graduates Jordan Marty and Kylee Jansen got a chance to compete with some of the best softball players in Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star game at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells July 12-13.
Marty and Jansen both played for the Division 1 White Team coached by Hudson’s Jim Revoir. The roster also included Morgan Flaherty (Fond du Lac), Kaitlyn Van De Hey (Kaukauna), Savanna Jemilo (Stoughton), Megan Bloyer (Oregon), Khloe Hinkens (Kaukauna), Emma Pfaffl (Brookfield East), Rebekah Buboltz (West De Pere), Avery Johnson (Hudson), Ellie Yaeger (Hudson) and Grace O’Brien (Hudson).
Teams played two games at the event. Marty, Jansen and the White team scored an 11-0 victory over the Red team in five innings and then held on to beat the Gray team 5-2.
Jansen and Marty helped lead DeForest to a 14-10 record this spring. The Norskies finished tied for third in the Badger North Conference and won a WIAA Division 1 regional title.
Following the season, Marty was named first-team All-District.