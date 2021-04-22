The DeForest boys soccer team continued one of the best starts to a season in program history with a win and a tie last week.
The Norskies snapped a two-game losing streak to long-time rival Waunakee on April 13. The Badger Conference foes played to a 1-1 tie at Stalder Field.
“I was really pleased with the defensive organization in the first half,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “We shifted well as a group and tackled hard. We did get a bit tired in the second half, so we as coaches must be more aware of this especially since we had to defend most of the game.”
DeForest remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over host Oregon on April 15.
“It is our first time beating Oregon since at least 2004, that is at least seven straight,” Krivacek said. “My guess would be into the early 1980s or 1990s, so this was a historic win against a team that has knocked us out of the playoffs three times since I started in the program.”
The Norskies are off to a 5-0-1 start this spring.
DeForest will be back in action on Friday. The Norskies will play in Mount Horeb at 7 p.m. They will then host Milton at 7 p.m. on April 27.
DeForest 1 Waunakee 1
DeForest was able to earn the tie despite Waunakee having a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal.
The Norskies got on the scoreboard first 33 minutes, 35 seconds into play, thanks to the Warriors scoring an own goal.
“Josh Roesel set us up with another dangerous free kick that led to them knocking it in for us,” Krivacek said. “I do think our collective hunger and heart in the box forced their mistake.”
The Warriors tied the game at the 78:13 mark with a goal by Zach Tiemeyer. Mason Lee had the assist.
Phillip McCloskey had a great game in goal for the Norskies. He finished with nine saves.
“I thought McCloskey was just fantastic,” Krivacek said. “He was great with his feet and prevented so many other potential problems by trusting his instincts.”
Waunakee goalie Joey Fuhremann came away with one save.
DeForest 2 Oregon 0
The Norskies earned their third shutout of the season against the Panthers.
“I felt like we did come out with great effort despite still having tired legs from the Waunakee game,” Krivacek said. “Again, we came out with a nice defensive mindset and then we were better able to hold the ball against them and create some attacking opportunities.”
DeForest got on the scoreboard with a goal by Casey Walton 18:59 into the game. Malik Victorine had the assist.
“Malik Victorine released a beautiful through ball that Walton cleverly placed behind the keeper to solidify it,” Krivacek said.
The Norskies added a second goal five minutes later. Keaton Coopman scored the goal, while Jay Franz and Nick Anderson had assists.
“We continued to stay hungry and scrummed in the box for Keaton Coopman’s goal and he muscled it in,” Krivacek said.
McCloskey preserved the shutout with eight saves.
