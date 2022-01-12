Hosting Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the DeForest boys’ swimming team edged the Red Hawks 91-78 in a dual meet, winning nine events.
In addition to taking first in two relays, the Norskies were led by Zak Nowakowski and Caden Herrick, who both snagged wins in a pair of events.
Herrick topped the field in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.73, before placing first in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall in 1:08.57. Nowakowski raced to a winning time of 1:08.26 in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also swimming a 2:20.10 to take first in the 200-yard individual medley.
Both were part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team, which also included Dylan King and Jakson Wagner. They finished the race in 1:54.50. That same quartet swam a time of 1:41.56 to take first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Wagner also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.35, while King bested everybody in the 100-yard butterfly, winning in 1:03.05. King also was runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (25.00).
Another first for DeForest came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Bryce Morauske, Eric Wiencierz, Phil McCloskey and Rhett Parker turned in a winning time of 4:07.72.
The Norskies also won the junior varsity meet by a score of 12-7.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, DeForest will compete in the Fond du Lac Invite.De