The DeForest Village Board approved resolutions on Tuesday evening to hire Bill Chang as village administrator and Cameron Sawyer as finance director. The men will replace Steve Fahlgren, who is retiring from both roles in early 2022.
Both resolutions were approved on voice votes following a closed session of the regular village board meeting. Sawyer met with the board for about 20 minutes in a closed session during the earlier committee of the whole meeting.
Chang comes to DeForest from a similar role in the village of Cross Plains, where he has served as village administrator since June 2019. He is also the director for economic development and tourism in the community. He was hired as Arcadia’s city administrator in February 2015. His Linkedin profiles notes his work as administrative services intern for St. Louis Park, Minn. And almost three years of work as a mediator for the Minnesota attorney general’s office beginning in October 2011. He received a masters degree in public administration from Hamline University in 2014 and a bachelor of science degree in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin 2009. His campus activities and societies included the Hmong American Student Association, Hmong Human Rights, and the Legal Studies Association.
According to his Linkedin profile, Sawyer is a certified public accountant and audit manager at Baker Tilly US. He has worked at in that role in the firm’s Madison office since July and has worked there since January 2017. The profile notes his experience with municipal government. He received a bachelor of science degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2016 and is a 2011 graduate of Fond du Lac High School.
Village president Jane Cahill Wolfgram said Fahlgren was originally hired as DeForest’s finance director before adding the title of village administrator to his duties.