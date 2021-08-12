Being inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame was not something Scott Statz thought about when he decided to get into coaching, but the 1987 Waunakee High School graduate is honored that his name is now alongside all the greats in the profession in the state. He was enshrined into the Hall of fame during a ceremony on June 5.
“It is super humbling,” Statz said. “I can remember getting into this profession when I was 19 or 20 years old, and this was never in my mind. I have had friends go in and it was fun to watch. I’m honored to be part of that group.”
Statz was a part of the WFCA’s Hall of Fame class of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the class was recognized this year with the 2021 class.
“It was tough to not be able to do this last year, but there were so many more important things being canceled, so a banquet is not that big of a deal,” Statz said. “It did allow me to enjoy it for another year.”
Statz was a standout athlete at Waunakee. He earned first-team all-conference honors in football, basketball and baseball.
After graduation, Statz attended UW-Lacrosse, where he played baseball for the Eagles.
It was during his time in college that Statz realized he wanted to be a coach, especially after reflecting on his time in Waunakee.
“Probably halfway into my first practice in college I realized I wanted to be a coach,” Statz said. “I started to realize the impact that (former Waunakee coach) Gayle Quinn and his staff had one me. I was really lucky to have some really great coaches in high school. It was then I fell in love with coaching.
Statz credits Quinn, who was elected to the WFCA Hall of Fame in 1996, and current Warrior coach Pat Rice, who was elected in 2014, with inspiring his passion to be a coach.
“I was a head coach for 20 years and many times I had the thought what would Quinn or Pat do in this situation,” Statz said. “I leaned heavily on what those two guys taught me. I feel blessed to be able to go through Waunakee football program because it has been so good for so long.”
While still in college, Statz began coaching baseball and football. He started at Holmen and then returned to Waunakee to be an assistant with Rice.
After serving as head baseball coach at Madison Holy Name Seminary in the spring of 1994, Statz accepted his first teaching job at Waunakee’s long-time rival, DeForest, in the fall of 1994.
Statz was an assistant for the Norskies in baseball and football, where he got the chance to work under another Hall of Fame coach, Jerry Roelke, and future Hall of Fame coach Mike Minick.
“My time in DeForest was great,” Statz said. “It was very odd at first to be in DeForest since I was a Waunakee guy. Coach Minick always used to joke that I should take the job after coach Roelke leaves, but I don’t think that would have gone over well with a Waunakee guy being in charge. We always had a good laugh. It was a rewarding time.”
Statz’s time in DeForest was short lived, as he got his first head coaching job in Lodi in 1995.
“I wanted to be a head coach, but I didn’t think it would be so quickly,” Statz said. “I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”
In his time with the Blue Devils from 1995-2000, Statz turned around a struggling program. He led Lodi to his first three playoff berths ever.
“I was fortunate to coach some very good kids in Lodi,” Statz said. “They really committed to the program. We had some key wins early that allowed the kids to believe in what we were doing. We then got a bigger commitment in the weight room and the offseason.”
Current Blue Devil head coach Dave Puls and assistants Karl Sachtjen and Rick Mack all coached under Statz. Several Statz’s former players have returned to help coach in the program.
“We had some very talented kids and excellent coaches and that allowed us to turn things around,” Statz said.
For family reasons, Statz left Lodi and accepted a teaching position and head football job at Platteville in 2001.
“It was sad to leave because I had a lot of close relationships there, but it was a perfect move for my family,” Statz said. “My ex-wife and I had tried to have kids and couldn’t, so we adopted our daughter Nicole. My wife was teaching in Waunakee at the time and wanted to be a stay-at-home mother and we couldn’t afford to live in the area on one teacher’s salary, so we looked to move elsewhere so she could be a stay-at-home mom.”
In 14 seasons in Platteville, Statz led the Hillmen to 11 playoff appearances and four conference titles.
“It was a rewarding experience in Platteville,” Statz said. “A lot of people thought I was crazy to move into Lancaster’s conference with all the success that they have had for 40 years. But that is what drove us to the levels that we got to, having them in our league. We had some epic games with those guys over the year.”
Platteville was the WIAA Division 4 state runner-up in 2013.
“We thought we were going to be pretty good going into 2013, but started out the year 1-3,” Statz said. “But we got a key player back from an injury and ended up playing for a state championship. We had to win three of our last four regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs and then we beat the top two ranked teams to get to state. It was super rewarding.”
Statz was honored as the Southwest Conference Coach of the Year five times and District Coach of the Year twice.
Statz stepped down as head coach after the 2014 season but continued as an assistant with the program for three more years. He was the offensive coordinator for the first two years and the defensive coordinator in his final year of coaching in 2017.
Statz still lives in Platteville and is a senior English teacher.