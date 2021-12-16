Award-winning photographer and Deforest resident Don Mendenhall shares his photography skills teaching advanced black and white photography at PhotoMidwest. Mendenhall is an accomplished fine art photographer showing his work all around the Midwest at art festivals where he often wins “best of show” awards. Mendenhall teaches a series of classes through PhotoMidwest. His next class, “Fine Art In Black/White Imaging,” starts on January 3rd. This class will provide insight and confidence for those who want to center more on black and white (B/W) photography as a fine art expression. B/W seeing prompts increased attention to the play of light, mood/emotion, tonalities, textures, balance, contrasts, and shapes. Most importantly, it allows a unique pathway to capture the essence of subjects. The four sessions are scheduled with a preparation every other week in-between, giving time for assignment work. The classes at PhotoMidwest are being held online for now, but at some point will return to in-person classes at the PhotoMidwest studio on Rayovac Drive. Mendenhall explains his style of teaching as, “My style of teaching is based on how 17th-18th European coffee houses. These were gathering places for shared conversations among people from all walks of life and vocations.” “The primary purpose of this class is to have each participant test how far they want to go in developing an “eye” for fine art/black and white photography.” is how Mendenhall describes what he hopes students take away from the class. This class offering is an intermediate to advanced amateur level class. Students should have a confident understanding of their camera equipment with setting and using manual exposures. Class limited to 8 participants. Don has taught several Photo Midwest and with Peninsula School of Art in Door County. He also coaches photography and helped found the Deforest Photography Group. Don has been very popular, and his students give him high marks for his expertise and presentation style. PhotoMidwest is a non-profit volunteer organization providing a rich mix of educational programs, including formal classes and workshops, lectures, exhibitions, and regularly-scheduled meetings of members and guests to discuss myriad photography topics. The organization was founded in 1998 to provide a home for photographic advancement in Madison and southern Wisconsin.
Mendenhall plans photography class
Trending Now
-
DeForest's Jack Olver tears it up for UW-La Crosse baseball, setting two new school records as a freshman
-
First conference win in four years comes at a price for DeForest boys' hockey co-op
-
Magli to play football for the UW Badgers
-
Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom
-
Norskies' record-setting 3-point shooting beats Onalaska
Latest e-Edition