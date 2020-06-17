Assembly Democrats will face 22 more contested races this November than they did in 2018. Still, only a handful of those seats were even close to competitive in the 2016 presidential race, and only one is among Republicans’ top targets this fall.
Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, didn’t have an opponent in 2018 or 2016. But Donald Trump only lost his northern Wisconsin seat by 3 points four years ago, and Milroy is a top target for Republicans as they push for a two-thirds super majority in both legislative bodies to negate Gov. Tony Evers’ veto power.
Besides Milroy’s district, only three other seats on the list that drew GOP candidates this year were within single digits in the 2016 election:
— The 54th, where Clinton won by 5 points in taking 48.5 percent of the vote and Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, is up for reelection;
— The 71st, where Clinton took 49.7 percent and beat Trump by 7 points; Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, is up for reelection there;
— The 81st, where Clinton won by 8 points as she took 50.8 percent of the vote; Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, is up for reelection.
Republicans currently hold the chamber 63-36.
In the 2018 midterms, Democrats ran uncontested in 29 of the 36 seats they won.
After the June 1 nomination paper filing deadline, only seven Assembly seats, all in Madison or Milwaukee, will have no GOP presence.
And of those seven seats, six are occupied by incumbents looking to get reelected.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced in March she wouldn’t seek another term for the 76th AD. Eight Democrats are looking to fill her seat, but no Republicans threw their name in the ring.
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics, and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
