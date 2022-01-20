Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, January 21

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, January 22

• Soar with Reading & Raptors at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.

• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration recommended.

Monday, January 24

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Badger Book Club discusses Send for Me at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, January 25

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• 4th Tuesday Forum: Pandemic Stress & How to Cope at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom. Co-hosted by the library and the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center

Wednesday, January 26

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

• Working Titles Book Club discuss The Power of Habit at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

Thursday, January 27

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

