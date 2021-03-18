Editor’s Note: The following interviews were conducted by phone with each of the DeForest Area School Board of Education candidates who were not privy to questions prior to the interview. Answers have been edited here for space and clarity. This is not a comprehensive review of current school board issues or candidate positions.
Expanded questions and answers to appear Friday, March 19.
Q: What led to your interest in joining the school board?
Sue Esser: Six years ago, I was attending the meetings, and I was the PTO president, well, actually at Windsor it is the WPTC – the Windsor Parent Teacher Committee—and at that time people would want to come and speak at our meetings about different things going on in the district, and I felt the need to be informed on both sides, because people would come and speak and they were only speaking on the one side, but I knew there was more to it. So I started going to school board meetings and doing a bit of my own investigation to try to figure things out. And in that, I realized the importance that the board members have in these situations, and there happened to be a particular board member that wasn’t contributing—there wasn’t focus and it didn’t seem to be a high priority to him. And I thought if I was elected to the board, I would make a bigger impact. I would speak more and for all the constituents involved and that’s what I did, I ran for school board.
Jeff Hahn: I’d actually been interested in doing it the last two years, and I got more and more involved this last school year, probably due to the pandemic. Like a lot of people, we get busy with our lives and don’t pay attention sometimes to things like school board, and I got more involved this last summer and felt that it would be a good fit for me to bring some of the things that — the people that I talk to and represent aren’t feeling that they’re getting their voices heard.
Jeff Miller: They had a vacancy and I was one of ten that interviewed and they offered, and it’s a board that, with my previous experience, always intrigued me and I always wanted to learn how the school district worked behind the scenes and to be able to help make our school district better, because it is such a focal point in our community, so that really was the driving force behind wanting to serve on that board.
Megan Taylor: It really started about October-November, that everybody in the area started to really pay attention to what was going on with the schools and how are we working towards helping our kids through this pandemic. We’re trying to keep staff safe and students safe and we’re also trying to make sure that we’re educating our kids and not holding them back for the future.
Windsor is one of the top-growing communities in Dane County and DeForest is right behind it, and I think our school district is what has drawn people to us. And so I started to pay attention and I was seeing that we weren’t being that collaborative district. We weren’t being that excited go-getter district. We weren’t trying to think outside of the box. We weren’t trying to go out there and lead. And so that led me to think, ‘I can either sit back and I can continue to make public comments, I can not do anything, or I can complain, or what is it like to run? What is it like to offer up my ideas and try to contribute to our community? And so that’s what I did.
Q: How has your experienced prepared you for a coming term on the school board?
SE: Before I was elected to the school board, I spent two years following the school board, attending meetings in person, and sometimes I was the only person there, to get a better of understanding of what was going on and I think that that is so important to have an understanding of the school board and the job they actually have to do. So being a part of it now, for the past six years, I have a much better idea of the scope of responsibilities ... Yes, student results—how students make it through the district and once they graduate, their contribution to the community—is huge. And it is the main focus, but there is more. We have a responsibility to our stakeholders and our stakeholders come in so many different forms: our older population that don’t have any kids in school at all, our businesses in the community, and of course the parents in the community, and there is our responsibility to the staff, all of those things fall into the scope of what we take care of.
JH: I’ve held two different board positions for different clubs in the community: I’ve been involved with the Snowmobile Club in Arlington and La Crosse Booster in DeForest and the Gridiron Booster in DeForest—so I’ve been involved in the community here for several years and actually I’ve had people ask me if I’d be willing to run for School Board, because there just don’t seem to be a lot of people who want to step up and want that role.
JM: I think the years that I’ve served on the Village Board as a trustee and as Village President, I served many years on the Dane County Regional Planning Commission as the chair of that, I’ve had extensive work on boards in the public sector, and I think it has helped for me to bring those kinds of skill sets that I have learned through the years on those boards to the school board.
MT: I work in healthcare, I work for a company called Healthgrades, and we are a data and analytics firm that will help health care organizations understand what is going on in their market with their patients. So obviously with everything going on with COVID, I’ve been really engaged and seen all of this data and been knee-deep in it as it came to fruition, and I’ve been able to speak with people across the country as they continue to learn more about this pandemic that we’re in—how to mitigate it, how to live with it, how to give us the best chance at reducing risk. I think that has been very helpful for looking at how to get kids back in school. I think that my job has also--I work with so many different people with so many different backgrounds across the entire United States—it has helped me to learn how to work with all kinds of personalities, and all kinds of different ideas, and how we come together to make one goal happen.
Q: What are your thoughts on the district’s transition to four-day hybrid lessons with virtual options?
SE: There has been a lot of controversy on the plans and how DeForest District in particular has implemented things—how they have implemented and what they have implemented. And a lot of that is based on Dane County and, not to place blame, there were some things that Dane county...the restrictions they put on us…your hands are tied, you can only do so much.
My thoughts are that the administrators have been working on this since day one of the pandemic and the different changes that have had to happen to keep our students learning—there is just so much that has gone on to make sure that the different systems work, so whether it is fully virtual and tackling the technology side of it, or the hybrid and tackling that some kids are in and some kids are virtual, and how do you work on the schedule of who goes where and who does what.
They took their time and followed the science, but they also learned from other districts. They were able to meet with several other districts and whether they were going there and saying, ‘How are you doing this, tell us how it works, what would you do different?’ ...so the fact that they weren’t recreating the wheel. They really did reach out to take all the ideas, pros and cons for each idea, and turned them into something that works for our district.
JH: That’s where some of the passion lies for me. I think that Dane County has really hurt our children; I think some of those rules and regulations that Dane County has set forth for the kids have been some of the most stringent in the state, and when you look at what has happened across the state, DeForest and Dane County are some of the outliers of actually coming back to school.
I think that our school board did what they needed to do to follow the Dane County guidance, but I really think that guidance was poor from the Dane County level and I think we could have stepped a little quicker through some of those things, and I think we took a cautious route, but I would have been a little bit more aggressive in getting those kids back to five-day in-person instruction much quicker.
JM: Minimally, I would like to see us go back to four days full time—not four days half time. I don’t think many of the other board members are on the same page. I do respect [Superintendent] Eric [Runez] and his administration and the concerns that they shared at the last meeting. It is still something that I would like to see us try to work around ... At the end of the day, I would love to be four full-time days, but I also have to be cognizant of listening to our administration and what our staff is doing now. I’m hopeful that we will have more discussions about that, but that’s where I am today. I think I said it the last time we took a vote: if people aren’t happy on both sides of the aisle, then we’re probably doing the right thing and I think that we did.
MT: I think some of our leaders have been scared to think outside of the box. And I think some of our leaders have been scared to lead. We know that there’s fear, and there should be fear of this pandemic, but as a leader, you should be able to work with those individuals to truly understand what that fear is and then to help them understand that we’re not just trying to make these decisions because we need to get these kids back in school...At Monday’s meeting we’re starting to see some of these scores that are coming out. We’re starting to see locally where some of our kids are at. We’re starting to see a decline, and so what are we going to do to fix this? We can’t just continue to let these kids fall behind.
What is the board’s role in determining curriculum?
SE: It is not our role to choose curriculum, it is the board’s role to create a policy that states the values of the board—this is what the board feels the outcomes should be for our students as it relates to curriculum—and then it is the responsibility of the administrators to act on that policy and make it come to be...It’s a little bit different from other districts, and so we say this is what we want to be going on with our students, how can you make this work? They will come to us and say, ‘This is the curriculum, this is what works about the curriculum, and this is what doesn’t work about the curriculum. This is what needs to change and in order to change it, we need to do this, this, and this. Which may or may not require funds.’
JH: My opinion is that we need to see what state and federal [education authorities] bring to us for ideas and at that point we have to make a decision of whether that is the right direction for our school. But until we know what that question is, or what the direction is, how do we answer that? ... Everything is always up for debate so it all depends on what the new curriculum looks like, and depending on what it looks like, we’ll have to make decisions of if that is the direction of our school or not. But to answer that question without knowing the contents is pretty hard...I would base it on whatever the facts are and then we can make some decisions on that.
JM: I do my job as a board member to ask questions, to maybe probe into that curriculum, and see why we are suggesting the curriculum that is being taught—how is it going to prepare our kids for life in general?—And at the end of the day, if the questions that I have are being answered in a way that satisfies me, I’ll support that...I don’t know many school board members with other full-time jobs that are experts in curriculum, so I have to trust the people that we have that are, but that doesn’t mean I can’t question what they are bringing forward.
MT: What it sounds like is that the board gives our district a direction and says, ‘Here’s our goal, here’s our criteria, and now you administration, take this and run with this and bring us back a plan and we’ll basically rubber stamp it,’ is my understanding of what the current model is...I think we need to make sure that the community is able to give input and have some impact on that. And so, at the board meetings that I’ve listened to, you don’t hear a lot of board members sharing: ‘this is what I’m hearing from constituents in my area,’ or ‘this is what I’m hearing from my neighbors.’ And so that seems a little frustrating to me. It seems like we should all be working together for this to help guide where we need to go for these kids.
Q: What is the biggest challenge today for students?
SE: What comes to mind is finding their way and trying to be prepared for a world that is out there that we don’t know what it is going to be. I think one of the biggest challenges is how quickly things change, which goes into this idea of that they are trying to learn and they are trying to prepare to go out there and do something, but things change so quickly, that what it is that they strive for, is it still going to be available to them when they reach that point?
JH: We struggle today, I think, with educating a lot of the masses. Teachers today have lost a lot of mid-level discipline, so kids struggle today because there are a handful of kids who are unwilling to follow the rules and regulations, and we’ve taken the power away from the teachers to make some of those corrections in the classroom, and it would be great to see teachers get some of that control back. I think that would help our children...Teachers used to have quite a bit of authority to tell kids: hey, you can or can’t do something, and keep the class in check. However, I think that has changed in the past several years, and that causes a disruptive class and then all kids suffer in that class.
JM: I have been so concerned about our students’ mental health and when students and parents would come in front of our board, I would hear their stories and it just put a pit in my stomach to listen to them. You know that this has taken a toll on them and on their families, and so it has helped to drive me to try to get back to some normalcy. But you think about these kids, that they didn’t have a graduation, or they didn’t have a prom—it’s not normal. Or maybe they saw a loved one that got COVID who passed away. They are seeing things that I never did in my life growing up, until now. So the well-being of our students is always on the forefront of my mind as we navigate these uncharted waters of COVID.
MT: I don’t think any one person is better off or hasn’t been affected by this pandemic. So I would say that is the biggest challenge for these students: you’ve got parents, you’ve got families, you’ve got teachers, that have never lived through it, so they’re trying to figure out how to get through it. And now you’re also trying to support your students and trying to figure out how do we help them comprehend what is going on. How do we help them get through it and make sure they’re feeling supported?
