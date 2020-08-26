With a number of changes to the schedule and format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season will look very different for the DeForest girls tennis team.
“We will start the year with singles only,” Norski coach Kristin Pachal said. “So, we will run 1-10 flights of singles. We have fewer meets, with only one multiple meet scheduled as of right now. We will have to be creative at practices because we can only have 25 kids on the courts at a time.”
Having fun will be a top priority for the Lady Norskies this fall.
“We want to find the fun in sports,” Pachal said. “One of my goals every year is to have them enjoy playing tennis and to play in some capacity even once they have left DAHS. I have had kids play in college, play intramurals and USTA leagues. I love to see that. I think right now with school being virtual, the girls will just enjoy seeing their teammates.”
Last season, the Norskies were denied a third straight Badger North Conference title.
DeForest placed fifth overall at the Badger Conference meet with 20 points. Monona Grove won the tournament title with 34 points, while Beaver Dam was second with 33. Madison Edgewood (29) and Waunakee (24) were third and fourth, respectively.
Beaver Dam claimed the Badger North overall title with 12 points, followed by Waunakee (nine), Sauk Prairie (eight), DeForest (seven), Baraboo (two), Portage (1.5) and Reedsburg (1.5).
“We met our goals last year with finishing in the top half of the Badger Conference,” Pachal said. “Our goal this year is to do the best we can in the situation we are in with an abbreviated season. I’m hoping we can all just enjoy a sense of normalcy and see the fun in tennis.”
The Lady Norskies had a historic end to last season, as the sister duo of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs claimed the program’s first ever state title. It is the first state medal in team history.
Samantha Fuchs is back to lead the Norskies. The senior is looking for a fourth trip to the state tournament. She qualified as a singles player as a freshman and sophomore.
“I’m looking forward to her having a good senior season,” Pachal said.
The Lady Norskies also welcome back senior Lauren Armstrong. She was a conference runner-up at No. 2 singles last year.
“I’m looking for her to apply what she learned last year and using that experience to have a really strong season,” Pachal said.
The Norskies will kick off the 2020 season on Aug. 27. They will host Fort Atkinson at 3:45 p.m.
DeForest also has home matches scheduled against Baraboo (Sept. 1), Portage (Sept. 10) and Madison Edgewood (Sept. 15).
