The DeForest High School girls basketball program is hosting a golf outing at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus on Aug. 22.
The four-person scramble is $70 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, hole events and dinner. It is $20 for those who only want dinner.
Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22. Dinner, a raffle, and a silent auction will take place at 2:45 p.m.
All proceeds from the outing benefit DeForest girls basketball.
For more information or to become a sponsor contact Joe Schaeffer at (608) 566-6497.