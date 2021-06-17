The DeForest prep softball team closed out its regular-season schedule in style last week. They captured road wins over Marshall and Sauk Prairie.
The Norskies edged host Marshall 5-4 in a non-conference game on June 7.
The following night DeForest closed out the regular season with a 9-4 Badger North Conference win over host Sauk Prairie.
The Norskies won their final three regular season games to finish 13-9.
After winning the last five conference titles, DeForest went 9-5 in the Badger North this season to tie Baraboo for third place behind co-champions Beaver Dam (12-2) and Mount Horeb (12-2)
The fourth-seeded Norskies opened the WIAA Division 1 playoffs earlier this season against fifth-seeded La Crosse Central.
Top-seeded Tomah will host the regional final on June 16.
DeForest 5 Marshall 4
DeForest scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind and win.
The Norskies’ Megan Elvekrog had a run-scoring single in the seventh, while Jaelyn Derlein scored on a wild pitch.
DeForest also had a great start to the game with three runs in the top of the first. Jordan Marty opened the scoring with a two-run double, while Elvekrog added a run-scoring single.
After scoring runs in the bottom of the first and third frames, the Cardinals took the lead with two runs in the sixth.
Derlein was 4-for-4 to lead DeForest at the plate. Elvekrog had two hits.
Trysten Schroeder pitched all seven innings for the Norskies and had two strikeouts and a walk.
DeForest 9 Sauk Prairie 4
DeForest completed the season sweep of the Eagles with the win in the regular-season finale.
Marty gave the Norskies some early momentum with an RBI double in the top of the first inning.
Sauk Prairie scored runs in the bottom of the third and fifth frames to take the lead.
DeForest responded with two runs in the top of the sixth. Schroeder and Elvekrog each drove in a run.
The Norskies put the game away with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh.
Marty plated the first two runs in the seventh with a triple and scored on a single by Derlein. Schroeder and Halle Melter added run-scoring singles, while Allie Parmenter scored on a passed ball.
Marty had a team-high three hits, while Schroeder finished with two.
Kylee Jansen struck out 13 and walked two in a complete-game victory.