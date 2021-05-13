The DeForest boys golf team didn’t have much time to catch its breath last week, as the Norskies played three events in four days.
On May 4, DeForest traveled to University Ridge Golf Course for the Morgan Stanley Invite. They finished with a team score of 449 to place 11th.
Middleton claimed the team title with a 303, while Waunakee (318) was second.
Ethan Prusakeiwicz was the only Norski golfer to break 100. He finished the day with a 96.
Mason Kuluvar shot a 100 for DeForest, while Dean Rupert came away with a 123.
Luis Salazar and Peyton Laufenberg both fired a 130 at the invite.
On May 5, DeForest hosted Badger North Conference rival Waunakee at Lake Windsor Country Club. The Warriors came away with a dominate 156-223 victory.
Prusakeiwicz led the way with a 49, while Kuluvar shot a 51.
A 61 by Andrew Murray and a 62 by Max Acker closed out the team score for DeForest, while Colin Murray came away with a 65.
KC Nickel paced Waunakee with a 37, while teammate Will Meganck turned in a 38.
Last Friday, the Norskies traveled to Portage for an Invite. DeForest finished in seventh place in Division 1 with a 409.
Verona claimed the Division 1 title with a 320, while Mount Horeb (356) and Reedsburg (359) were second and third, respectively.
Kuluvar and Prusakeiwicz both shot a 93 at the invite. Prusakeiwicz had a 42 on the back nine holes, while Kuluvar closed with a 45.
Thanks to a 52 on the back nine, Rupert finished with a 105.
Andrew Murray (118) and Colin Murray (128) also represented the Norskies at the event.
Verona’s Andrew Aune was the medalist with a 77.
The Norskies will be back in action on May 17. They will take part in an invite at Wild Rock-Wilderness Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells at 9 a.m.