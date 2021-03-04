The DeForest Area High School will be getting a boost in resources this spring thanks to the work of teacher Amy Jambor, who has been awarded a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship.
On Feb. 25 it was announced that Jambor, who teaches social studies and English, was awarded the annual fellowship that comes with a $12,000 grant, with funds split in half: $6,000 to the school district, and $6,000 at the teacher.
“They leave it up to the discretion of the individual and the school district,” said Jambor. “And I think that’s nice because it gives the school districts leeway of how they can spend that money creatively.”
Jambor was nominated by DeForest Area High School Principal Machell Schwarz in the fall of 2020, then Jambor received an application for the fellowship, which involved description of her experiences, education, activities in and out of school, and around six essays focused on different aspects of her work.
“They do a really good job of allowing an applicant the space and I think they were of 500 words of fewer, but to have an opportunity to share their experiences as an educator,” said Jambor. “Not only things that they do in the classroom, but also how they engage with the community and things like that.”
In early January she was alerted that her application had advanced from regionals to the state level of qualification, then at the end of February, she received notice that we would be receiving the fellowship.
“I feel like she is a person who will take on any responsibilities that are there for the betterment of kids,” said Schwarz. “So I feel like I can count on her to continue to go down this path of excellence and to continue to do whatever it takes to make sure that all kids are successful.”
As May approaches, Jambor will be discussing with administrators how they should proceed with this opportunity. The purpose of the fellowship, according to the Herb Kohl Education Foundation, is to “support teachers in the pursuit of their unrealized goals for their classrooms or professional development.”
The discussions of how that will come together for Jambor and the DeForest Area High School have barely started, but there are existing options and examples according to Jambor, such as staff training like Critical Consciousness Training.
“All staff are trained and encouraged to have conversations around equity,” said Jambor. “It starts with self-reflection, right? And having a better understanding of self and then moving on to what we can do in terms of policies where we can find policies and procedures where we can improve upon, particularly in the areas of equity.”
Programs are also offered through Dane County at the student level, Jambor explained, such as the Dane County Social Justice Youth Forum.
However, this is all happening in a moment of transition and general uncertainty for teachers and school administrators.
“It’s a pretty fluid situation, and education is always changing, but this takes it to a new level as far as what a typical day-to-day looks like,” said Jambor.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jambor, they were in a position where “everyone was looking at a screen,” but teachers have moved into a hybrid model, with some students electing to continue online learning, while others opt for in-person and half of those students coming on Mondays and Tuesdays, then the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
“That does allow us face-to-face time, in addition to addressing the needs of our students who are not face-to-face,” said Jambor. “It’s called concurrent teaching environment.”
After classes are over and most of the students have left, there is an opportunity for Jambor to meet with students one-on-one and in office hours to offer individual attention.
“I’m in her classroom frequently, just watching and seeing what she does with kids and she is an excellent teacher,” said Schwarz. “She really allows kids to become engaged very authentically in the classroom and she’s just very thoughtful in her lesson planning and making sure she reaches all students in the classroom.”
The DeForest Area Board of Education has voted to shift in-person classes to four days a week starting after Spring Break, so there will be another change in how the classrooms operate.
“We have a tremendous administrative teams that works down to measuring individual desks,” said Jambor. “Those conversations are going on all day every day. And it keeps changing, so you get things set and then you have to revamp.”
