National Library Week started on Easter Sunday this year. April 4th was also National School Librarians Day. Tuesday of National Library Week is reserved to honor library workers with their special day. Wednesday is reserved to honor bookmobiles. The rest of the week days are not designated for any particular group or aspect of libraries. Personally, I believe library patrons deserve their own day. of celebration during National Library Week. Without the you, our loyal, library patrons, there would be no reason for libraries of any ilk to exist. So come in on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday of this 2021 National Library Week and celebrate yourself!
Spring has certainly arrived in our area. There are flocks of robins just bob,bob, bobbin’ along on lawns everywhere. Songbirds are singing to their sweeties and starting to set up housekeeping. Tis the season. Love is in the air. Not only do we have song birds a singing, we have motorcycles a revving and convertibles — what would be the verb for driving around with the top down on a car? It couldn’t possibly be “converting”, could it? And while it is true that many Wisconsinites start wearing shorts when the daytime highs get into the mid 30s, this past week has brought flocks of short-clad natives out into the world. With all these signs of spring, can the arrival of spring book titles be far behind? Absolutely not. Below you will find some of the titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Eleanor in the Village: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village” by Jan Russell. The best-selling author of The Train to Crystal City documents the lesser-known story of Eleanor Roosevelt’s abrupt relocation to 1920 Greenwich Village, discussing the former First Lady’s motivations and how the region shaped her progressive political views.
“North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work” by Michael Blanding. The true story of a self-taught Shakespeare sleuth’s quest to prove his eye-opening theory about the source of the world’s most famous plays, taking readers inside the vibrant era of Elizabethan England as well as the contemporary scene of Shakespeare scholars and obsessives.
“The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World” by Kale Williams. An Oregonian science and environmental reporter shares the heartbreaking but hopeful story of abandoned polar bear cub, Nora, discussing the efforts of dedicated zookeepers, veterinarians and conservationists who are working to rescue the species from extinction.
“No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Don’t Come Easy” by Chip Gaines. The star of HGTV’s Fixer Upper shares anecdotal insights into the value of a strong network, explaining how a team of family members, friends and neighbors can become an essential component of personal success.
“Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-Being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps” by Marina Khidekel. The experts from Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global offer science-based advice for how to establish small, healthy habits for sleep, nutrition and other self-care practices to counter burnout, reduce stress and unlock personal potential
Fiction
“Half Life” by Jillian Cantor. A reimagining of the life of Marie Curie is told through two parallel timelines, including one that reflects her real-world achievements and another that explores how the world might be different had she made other choices.
“Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia. The daughter of a Cuban immigrant battles addiction and the fallout of her decision to take in the child of an ICE detainee, while her mother wrestles with displacement trauma and complicated family ties. A first novel.
“Red Island House” by Andrea Lee. The National Book Award-nominated author of “Lost Hearts in Italy “presents a tale of love and identity that follows two decades in a marriage between an African-American professor and her wealthy Italian husband in tropical Madagascar.
“Mrs. Wiggins” by Mary Monroe. A tale set in the world of the award-winning Mama Ruby series follows the experiences of a woman from an at-risk family who marries a preacher to establish a safer life before discovering her husband’s desperate secret.
“Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly. Union nurse Georgeanna Woolsey, an ancestor of Caroline Ferriday, travels with her sister to Gettysburg, where they cross paths with a slave-turned-army conscript and her cruel plantation mistress. By the best-selling author of “Lilac Girls”.
“Till Death, No. 3 (Have Brides Will Travel)” by William and J.A. Johnstone. A latest entry in the series that includes “The Shotgun Wedding “continues the misadventures of drifters-turned-lawmen Bo Creel and Scratch Morton as they attempt to safely deliver a new group of mail-order brides to New Mexico territory.
“The Consequences of Fear, No. 16 (Maisie Dobbs)” by Jacqueline Winspear. Entreated by a witness nobody believes to investigate a murder, Maisie Dobbs uncovers a conspiracy with devastating implications for Britain’s war effort during the Nazi occupation of Europe. By the award-winning author of “The American Agent”.
“No Way Out” by Fern Michaels. Struggling to remember the accident leading to her boyfriend’s disappearance, a coma patient and video game developer starts over in rural Mississippi, before an inexplicable reunion threatens everything she has rebuilt. By the best-selling author of the Sisterhood series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
