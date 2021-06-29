The DeForest prep softball team could not come up with enough offense in a 3-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to host Holmen on June 21.
“It was a good fastpitch game overall,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “There are always a couple of plays I wish we could have back, but that is the game.”
The Norskies managed just one hit in the loss to the Vikings.
“We couldn’t really string anything together,” Schwenn said. “We needed to put a little pressure on them. We just couldn’t get anything going. They made some pretty nice plays when it looked like we had an opportunity, but that is the way it goes.”
DeForest did not have a base runner through the first four innings of the game, as the Norskies did not have an answer for Holmen pitcher Jayda Staige.
The Vikings, who had two singles in the first three innings of the game, broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Both Holmen runs scored on a two-out base hit by Bridget Torud in the fourth frame.
The Norskies’ only hit of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. Trysten Schroeder had a one-out single to left field. Unfortunately, she never made it to second base.
Holmen added a big insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Ellie Kline smacked a one-out triple and scored two batters later on a ground ball by Sydney Jahr.
DeForest had a chance to score in the top of the sixth inning. Kylee Jansen and Avery Schaeffer reached on an error and a walk with two outs to put the Norskies in position to score, but Staige got out of the jam with a pop up.
Schroeder reached base on an one-out error in the top of the seventh, but DeForest was unable to avoid the shutout.
Jansen pitched all six innings for the Norskies. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits and garnered four strikeouts and a walk.
“Kylee has been fantastic,” Schwenn said. “There is not much that gets her rattled. She is not afraid to make a big pitch.”
Torud and Staige both went 2-for-3 to lead Holmen at the plate.
Staige had four strikeouts and a walk in a complete-game one-hit shutout in the pitcher’s circle.
The loss snapped DeForest’s five-game win streak and left them with an overall record of 14-10.
“The girls played hard,” Schwenn said. “I absolutely love the way we played the last couple weeks of the season. That is a credit to the girls working through some rough patches.”
The sectional semifinal also marked the end for DeForest’s senior class of Kendall Rauls, Jansen, Jillian Starin, Megan Elvekrog and Jordan Marty.
“We are going to miss all our seniors,” Schwenn said. “They have been through a lot this season, but kept battling.”
Holmen lost 15-0 to Sun Prairie in the sectional final on June 23.