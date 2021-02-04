Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Graduates
Erica Camarato,
bachelor of arts degree
University of Wisconsin — River Falls, Graduates
Tyler Blum,
bachelor of science, computer science and information systems
Reagan Schwoerer, bachelor of science, crop and soil science
Austin Smith,
bachelor of science, mathematics
University of Wisconsin — Stout Fall Dean’s List
Morgan Frank,
senior, bachelor of fine arts, entertainment design
Sarah Hayman, senior, bachelor of science, computer networking and information technology
Harian McKay, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts, graphic design and interactive media
Sam Schaeffer, freshman, bachelor of science, professional communication and emerging media
Natasha Smozynski, senior, bachelor of fine arts, studio art
