The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams hosted their second meet of the season on Oct. 3. The Norskies entertained Beaver Dam, Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie and the Windsor Sports Complex.
The Norski boys had a remarkable meet and claimed first place with 24 team points.
Sauk Prairie was a distant second with 45 points, while Edgewood (62) and Beaver Dam (115) were third and fourth, respectively.
The Lady Norskies garnered 55 points to place second behind Beaver Dam (27). Sauk Prairie (68) and Edgewood (72) finished behind DeForest.
The DeForest boys had all five scoring runners finish in the top 10.
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger claimed the individual title with his time of 17 minutes, 7.20 seconds, but DeForest took control of the meet after Isaiah Bauer (17:16.70), Jackson Grabowski (17:36.0), Elijah Bauer (17:39.90) and Caleb Ekezie (18:08.30) placed second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Matt Vander Meer was the final scoring runner for DeForest. He clocked in at 18:32.50 to place 10th.
Dylan King (18:34.90) and Korbin Eisler (18:37.80) placed right behind Vander Meet in 11th and 12th place, respectively.
Ferris Wolf (15th, 18:49.40), Rhett Parker (16th, 19:00.10), Joe Huber (22nd, 19:42.80), Malik Victorine (26th, 19:53.40), Bryce Morauske (27th, 19:56.20), Rogitha Luecke (28th, 20:00.50), Dominic Morand-Rivers (31st, 20:35.30), Mason Kuluvar (32nd, 20:37.30), Alex Armstrong (33rd, 20:55.50), Alex Gardner (38th, 21:24.30), Caden Herrick (43rd, 22:04.0), Alex Bodie (44th, 22:09.10), Luke Barske (53rd, 22:40.40), Reid Morauske (55th, 23:59.80), Hunter King (56th, 24:06.50), Dean Wink (58th, 24:12.90), Hunter Kubasik (59th, 25:44.30) and Kaden Simpson (61st, 27:03.0) also ran for the Norskies.
The Lady Norskies put three runners into the top 10.
Logan Peters led the way for the Lady Norskies. Her time of 21:00.20 put her second behind Beaver Dam’s Kylie Hackbarth (20:01.50).
The Norskies had Carleen Snow (22:29.10) and Lydia Bauer (22:30.50) finish back-to-back in ninth and 10th place, respectively.
DeForest’s Erica Bodden (22:44.40) came in 15th place, while Rylan Oberg (22:56.80) was 19th to close out the team score.
Also representing the Lady Norskies were Grace Kuiper (21st, 23:20.60), Stacy Kipkoskei (26th, 23:49.10), Eden Blader (32nd, 24:17.10), Quinn Aulik (36th, 24:55.90), Lauren Anderson (37th, 24:57.10), Maci Bartles (39th, 25:06.60), Maddie Martin (40th, 25:14.40), Amber Beckman (46th, 26:14.80), Isabel Bauer (50th, 26:52.70), Lucy Manzetti (53rd, 27:20.90), Sydni Mell (61st, 28:37.0), Olivia Titel (62nd, 29:18.30), Heidi Schwertfeger (63rd, 29:58.70), Narianna Tagura (64th, 30:03.40), Stella Bieri (65th, 30:05.20), Emanuela Budzynski (66th, 30:24.80), Riley Herrick (67th, 30:48.0), Emalia Reiche (68th, 32:41.50), Bethany Peifer (69th, 32:46.90) and Mia Kuipers (70th, 33:30.70).
DeForest will host another meet this Friday at Wyona County Park in Pardeeville at 4 p.m. Cambridge, Portage and Poynette will join the Norskies.
