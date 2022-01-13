Hooper, the specialty electric power and mechanical contractor headquartered in Wisconsin since 1913, recently announced senior leadership changes in its Electric Power Division. Dave Miller, Vice President of the Electric Power Division, has retired after 23 years with the organization. Jake Davie has been promoted to Vice President, Electric Power Division and will assume Dave’s previous leadership role overseeing all areas of the division.
The company also announced that Damon Arsenault has been promoted and will assume Jake’s previous role under the new title of Department Manager, Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Division.
“On behalf of the entire Hooper team, I want to thank Dave for his decades of service to our organization,” said Hooper President Steve Lindley. “Dave played a significant role in growing Hooper and its Electric Power Division. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions and wish him the very best in retirement.”
Dave began his career in 1997 as a project manager responsible for Hooper’s transmission and distribution work in Iowa. His area of responsibility grew until he became the Department Head for Transmission and Distribution in 2008. He was subsequently elected to the Board of Directors and in 2019 was named vice president.
Lindley continued, “I would also like to congratulate Jake and Damon on their promotions. Jake has grown up as part of the Hooper family and is extremely well suited for this leadership role given his deep understanding of our business, excellent track record, and trusted relationships. Damon has a wealth of experience in the transmission and distribution industry and has already contributed greatly during his first year at Hooper. I am confident both will flourish in their new roles, continuing to build upon Hooper’s strong foundation while guiding its future growth.”
In his new role as vice president, Jake will provide support to other department leaders and oversee all areas of the Electric Power Division including distribution and transmission, substation, line clearance, and emergency storm response. Jake’s career with Hooper started as a part-time intern while in college. He began his full-time employment as a project manager in the Electric Power Division in 2005. He most recently served as Overhead Line Department Head and became a member of Hooper’s Board of Directors in 2019.
As the new department manager, Damon will support Hooper’s distribution and transmission teams and provide oversight on all underground and overhead line projects throughout the country. He has held leadership roles in the transmission and distribution industry for more than 23 years, including 20 years at a Midwest-based utility contractor where his most recent role was chief operating officer. Damon joined Hooper in February of 2021 as a senior manager in the Electric Power Division.