The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers meal service at the site, for pickup,
or home delivery. Because of the rise in Covid cases, the on-site activities are suspended until February 9. Nail care and case management activities are operating as usual.
MO= Meatless Option
SO=Salad Option
31-Monday
Swedish meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Mixed vegatables
Pears
Sherbet
MO+Veggie burger
1-Tuesday
Stuffed Green Pepper
Mashed Potatoes
Wheat Bread
Pineapple
Cake
MO: Rice/Beans
2-DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Lasagna
Green Beans
Wheat Roll
Fruit Medley
Pudding
MO: Veggie Lasagna
3-Thursday
Boneless Chicken Cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic Bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Pasta w/ Beans
4– Friday
Beef and Bean Stew
Biscuit
Spinach & Tomato Salad
Banana
Cookie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Chicken Caesar Salad
7- Monday
Sloppy Joe
Wheat Bun
Potato Wedges
Coleslaw
Orange Juice
Brownie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
8-Tuesday
Southwest Chicken Casserole
Peas
Wheat Roll
Mandarin Oranges
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna
9- Wednesday
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Ham & Swiss on Wheat Bread
Spinach and tomato Salad
Peaches
Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
10- Beef Tips/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple
Jell-O
MO: Rice/Beans
11-Friday
Meatloaf
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Dinner Roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Chef’s Salad
14- Monday
Pork Loin w/ Gravy
Cubed Potatoes
Carrots
Wheat Roll
Sliced Apples
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Veggie Lasagna
15- Tuesday
Swiss Steak
Baked Potato
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Lemon Bar
MO: Meatless Egg Bake
16 Wednesday
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Autumn Chicken Salad on a Croissant
Three Bean Salad
Lettuce Salad
Fruited Applesauce
Cookie
MO: Mac N Cheese
17- Thursday
Chili w/ Beans
Lettuce Salad
Corn Muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: No Meat Chili
18- Friday
Chicken Parmesan
Pasta
Green Beans
Garlic Bread
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Pasta w/ Beans
SO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)
21- Monday
Turkey/Cheddar on Wheat Bread
Coleslaw
Lettuce Leaf/Tomato Slice
Apple Juice
Fruited Crisp
MO: Cheese Sandwich
22- Tuesday
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Seasoned Rice
Broccoli
Pineapple
Brownie
MO: Rice/Beans
23 Wednesday
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Egg Bake
Sausage Patty
Hash browns
Biscuit
Orange Juice Kringle
MO: No Meat Egg Bake
24- Thursday
Ham
Scalloped Potatoes
Baked Beans
Wheat Bread
Strawberries
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Veggie Burger
25- Friday
Tomato Bisque Soup
Egg Salad on Wheat Bread
Broccoli Salad
Banana
Cream Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
SO: Taco Salad
28- Monday
Chicken Stuffing Casserole
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Frozen Yogurt
MO: Veggie Lasagna