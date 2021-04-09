The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center partnered with Hometown Pharmacy, vaccinating 350 community members on the 8th and 9th.
Over 250 people received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on the first of the two-day event. Across Dane County, the vaccination rate, as of April 9, was approaching 50%.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 255,458, or 46.7%, of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 159,000 people, or 29% of the county, have completed the vaccine series.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two shots, with three weeks between Pfizer doses and four weeks between Moderna doses. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered in a single shot. In all three cases the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only counts a person as "fully vaccinated" two weeks following their final shot.
Despite the progress in vaccination, Dane County and Madison Public Health has estimated 42,654 people in Dane County actively infected with COVID-19 as of April 9, an increase of 36% over the previous two-week period. Of those infected, hospitalization has remained stable just below 5%.
“Because these new variants of concern spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, it is important to get vaccinated when you are able," Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, said in statement released on April 8. "Vaccines, along with our other public health practices, give the virus less of an opportunity to spread and mutate.”
In Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination is open to anyone 16 years or older. Hometown Pharmacy's website features a vaccine registration at https://hometownpharmacyrx.com/Covid-19-vaccine. Available vaccination sites can also be found at vaccinefinder.org, a national online resource developed by Boston Children's Hospital in partnership with the CDC, Harvard Medical School, and Castlight Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.