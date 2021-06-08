For the first time since 2013, the DeForest prep softball team lost back-to-back conference games last week.
The Norskies dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to host Mount Horeb on June 1.
DeForest was then tripped up 13-6 by visiting Portage on June 3.
The Norskies snapped the losing streak with a 9-8 victory over host Edgewood on June 4.
With the results, DeForest moved to 10-9 overall and 8-5 in the Badger North Conference.
DeForest closed out the regular season with game at Marshall and Sauk Prairie earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The WIAA postseason begins on June 14. The Norskies regional pairing was not known as of press time.
Mount Horeb 4
DeForest 3
Mount Horeb scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the come-from-behind victory.
DeForest jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Megan Elvekrog.
After the Vikings tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, the Norskies regained the lead on an RBI double by Hallie Melter in the top of the fifth.
The Vikings got a two-run double from Sydnee Swiggum in the sixth.
Kendall Rauls had three hits for DeForest, while Elvekrog chipped in two.
Kylee Jansen went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the Norskies. She had three strikeouts and four walks.
Portage 13
DeForest 6
The Norskies were unable to hold on to a four-run lead against the Warriors.
DeForest broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jaelyn Derlein, Jordan Marty, Trysten Schroeder and Elvekrog each drove in a run.
Momentum swung to the Warriors after a seven-run rally in the top of the fifth.
DeForest got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Elvekrog, but Portage answered with four more runs in the top of the sixth.
The Norskies got a run-scoring single from Derlein in the bottom of the sixth.
The Warriors added two more runs in the seventh.
Derlein and Elvekrog both came away with two hits.
Schroeder and Marty both pitched for the Norskies and combined for four strikeouts and five walks. Schroeder suffered the loss.
DeForest 9
Edgewood 8
The Norskies’ offense came to life against Edgewood. DeForest pounded out 14 hits.
Derlein was 4-for-5 to lead DeForest at the plate, while Avery Schaeffer and Elvekrog both had three hits. Rauls added a pair of hits.
The Norskies had a quick start to the game with five runs over the first two innings.
Jansen, Schroeder and Elvekrog each plated a run in the opening inning, while Marty came through with a two-run double in the second.
With an RBI double by Derlein and a run-scoring single by Jansen, DeForest went up 7-0 in the top of the fourth.
Edgewood finally got on the scoreboard with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
DeForest closed out its scoring in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run by Derlein.
The Crusaders made things interesting after scoring three in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Jansen struck out seven and walked one in a complete-game pitching victory.