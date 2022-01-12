Lucas Evans, Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer were in fine form, all of them winning by pin.

Their efforts weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team to knock off Fort Atkinson in a dual meet on Friday, as the Norskies lost 60-18.

Evans caught his man in 3:40, taking the match against Fort’s Noah Horwath at 126 pounds. Meanwhile, Hemauer made quick work of Ryan Acosta at 170, securing a pin in just 25 seconds.

Bauer had a tougher time with Dylan Sciame at 182 pounds, but he finished him off in 2:28.

Forfeits at 285, 220, 113 and 120 hurt DeForest’s chances. There was a double forfeit at 116.

At the Elkhorn Duals on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Norskies took on Fort again, dropping a 66-12 decision.

Bauer and Hemauer had DeForest’s only wins, as Hemauer pinned Triston Hanson in four second at 170 and Bauer stuck Sciame in a rematch in 1:42.

DeForest will host the Norski Invite on Saturday.

