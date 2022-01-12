Wrestling Wrestlers fall to Fort Atkinson Peter Linblad Plinblad@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Jan 12, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucas Evans, Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer were in fine form, all of them winning by pin.Their efforts weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team to knock off Fort Atkinson in a dual meet on Friday, as the Norskies lost 60-18.Evans caught his man in 3:40, taking the match against Fort’s Noah Horwath at 126 pounds. Meanwhile, Hemauer made quick work of Ryan Acosta at 170, securing a pin in just 25 seconds.Bauer had a tougher time with Dylan Sciame at 182 pounds, but he finished him off in 2:28.Forfeits at 285, 220, 113 and 120 hurt DeForest’s chances. There was a double forfeit at 116.At the Elkhorn Duals on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Norskies took on Fort again, dropping a 66-12 decision.Bauer and Hemauer had DeForest’s only wins, as Hemauer pinned Triston Hanson in four second at 170 and Bauer stuck Sciame in a rematch in 1:42.DeForest will host the Norski Invite on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Brother, officers testify in Halderson case Halderson trial begins Four named from fatal crash Dane County health officials adopt new quarantine guidance Masking opponents speak out against Dane County's emergency public health order Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!