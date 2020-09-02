The DeForest girls golf team continued its run in the unusual 2020 fall season with a pair of meets last week.
On Aug. 26, the Norskies took part in their first invitational of the season in Portage.
Despite not having their top golfer, the Lady Norskies came in fourth place with a 399.
“It was a very hot day and our girls did a nice job playing without Junior Taryn Endres,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said.
Portage claimed the team title with a 382, followed by Reedsburg (385), Baraboo (391), DeForest, Osseo-Fairchild (405), Wisconsin Dells (406) and Fort Atkinson (436).
“Today showed that we have made some real positive strides, but also that we gave too many stokes away around the greens,” Siemion said.
Lexie Schuerell led the charge for the Norskies with a 93, which included a 45 on the back nine holes. She finished in fifth place.
Kaylin Nesbitt also stepped up for the Lady Norskies. Her round of 98, which included a 46 on the front nine, was the 11th best on the day.
DeForest had Tori Schnell and Sam Mau both fire a 104 to close out the team score.
Waunakee
DeForest faced a familiar foe on Aug. 27. The Norskies took on longtime rival Waunakee at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
“Waunakee has one of the strongest programs in the state and our team competed very well,” Siemion said. “We had seven players who played in their first ever match. It is really good to be out on the course playing again and we are getting better and learning every time we step on a tee box.”
The dual was split up into best ball and scramble formats.
The Lady Warriors had a great showing during best ball. All three pairings finished under 44 on the par 36 course.
Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel led all golfers during best ball. They teamed up for an even par 36.
The Warriors’ Natalie Hoege and Jordan Shipshock were not far behind with a 38.
The Norskies’ duo of Endres and Ingrid Harke finished in third place with a 41.
Waunakee’s final best ball tandem of Izzi Stricker and Emily Humphrey came away with a 7-over 43.
DeForest had Scheuerell and Mau come away with a 45, as did the Norskies’ combo of Schnell and Nesbitt.
In the scramble format, Waunakee’s Gabby Ziegler and Jordan Gross had the best round of the day with a 4-over 40.
Alli Lenling and Emma Gilding also performed well for the Lady Warriors. They shot their way to a 43.
Kaitlyn Baumgart and Taryn Loomis paced DeForest during the scramble format with a 50.
The Lady Norskies’ Amber Meyer and Marissa McPherson closed out the day with a 52.
DeForest will make its home debut on Sept. 8. They will host Watertown at 2 p.m. at Lake Windsor Country Club.
The Norskies will travel to Yahara Golf Couse on Sept. 10 to face Madison Edgewood at 3:30 p.m.
