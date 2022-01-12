Winning three out of four games is a pretty good week. The DeForest boys’ basketball team capped it by beating rival Waunakee in a showdown of two of the Badger East Conference’s best clubs.
Keeping busy, the Norskies (9-3 overall) sandwiched victories over Portage and Catholic Memorial around a loss to Watertown, before escaping with a tight 65-62 win over Waunakee on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Four Norskies scored in double figures as DeForest moved into a first-place tie atop the Badger East with Waunakee and Milton – all three sporting 6-1 league records.
Playing in the new Fieldhouse at home, the Norskies got 19 points apiece from Josh Jansen and Max Weisbrod to help propel them past the Warriors. Jansen shot 6-for-7 from the field, while Weisbrod went 10-for-14 from the charity stripe, gathered a team-high 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists.
In a supporting role, Alex Van Ooyen shot 6-for-10 from the floor and finished with 14 points, to go with five rebounds. Brody Hartig finished with 11 points, while Jansen hauled in four rebounds.
DeForest’s week started with a 76-44 thumping of Portage on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Balanced scoring and an efficient offense lifted the Norskies over their Badger West Conference counterparts, as DeForest shot a sizzling 29-for-47 from the field, going 8-for-19 from 3-point range.
Hartig led the way, scoring 13 points. Tim Fredrickson added 12, Van Ooyen had 11 and Jansen and Weisbrod chipped in with 10 points each. Jansen also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Watertown got the best of the Norskies on their home floor, holding them at arm’s length for a 73-67 win. Nathan Gapinski had 30 points for the Goslings, while teammate Oliver Meyers finished with 24.
Weisbrod stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He shot 50% from the field. Meanwhile, Jansen and Hartig each had 10 points in the loss.
DeForest got back on track at the #swingfam Showcase, hosted by Waunakee, on Saturday, Jan. 8. Seven players scored as the Norskies’ hot shooting was too much for Catholic Memorial in a 61-50 triumph.
Going 22-for-38 from the field, including 6-of-10 from the 3-point arc, DeForest was paced in scoring by Fredrickson, who had 12 points. Jansen finished with 11 points and six rebounds. It was another strong all-around game for Weisbrod, who scored 10 points, totaled nine rebounds, doled out eight assists and had three steals.
Hartig was a force on the boards, as well, racking up seven rebounds to go with 10 points. James Hodge had seven points, Cole Thennes finished with six and Van Ooyen had five.
DeForest heads to La Crosse on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, for the Midwest Players Classic. The Norskies take on Caledonia on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Fox Valley Lutheran on Saturday at noon. Another non-conference game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, when DeForest hosts Stevens Point. Then, on Friday, Jan. 21, DeForest participates in the Badger Conference Challenge, with an opponent to be determined.