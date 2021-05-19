After winning its first three games of the spring, the DeForest girls soccer team suffered its first loss last Friday.
The Norskies fell 9-1 to host Waunakee.
“Waunakee beat us in every facet of the game,” DeForest coach Tim Esser said. “They seemingly converted on every opportunity (converting on 9 of 11 shots on goal) as we struggled to contain their speed. On top of losing on the scoreboard, Jessica Camarato hurt her ankle pretty bad. We could almost accept the loss on the field but losing the heart and soul of the team stung.”
Lexi Kulow scored the only goal for the Norskies, while goalie Meta Fischer had two saves.
Last Saturday, DeForest played two games in Wisconsin Dells.
The Norskies opened the day with a 6-0 victory over Pius XI.
“We went to the Dells shorthanded, missing three starting defenders,” Esser said. “The replacement defense of Bree Wilkinson, Sarah Dollak, Elyse Snortum, Amber Westra and Ellie Doucette did a nice job.”
Grace Kuiper paced the Norskies with two goals, while Karina Kuzdas, Rylan Oberg, Kulow and Cerys Ridd scored one each. Fischer finished with one save.
DeForest played to a 0-0 tie with Oostburg in the second game on Saturday.
“In the second game, we were the better team but were running on fumes at that point and couldn’t convert on our two or three good opportunities,” Esser said. “We were still proud of the girls to get through our third game in 17 hours without a loss and more importantly, additional injuries.”
Fischer had three saves in the shutout.
The Norskies will travel to Baraboo for a 7 p.m. Badger North Conference game on Friday.