With safety protocols and restrictions in place for the ongoing pandemic, the DeForest girls lacrosse team faced a lot of challenges as it returned to the field this spring.
“We will remember how much work we put into this season adjusting to COVID protocols and cancellations and changes to the schedule,” DeForest coach Jayna Poster said. “We are so excited for a less stressful season next year and for all of our girls to feel safe.”
The Norskies had their 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, so they were more than willing to take on the challenges.
“The biggest challenges was making sure everyone was comfortable being around each other and felt safe,” Poster said. “Also, making sure girls followed protocols of filling out forms and keeping their gear and hands disinfected when coming into practice. Playing teams without masks versus our team with masks felt like a disadvantage to our girls. It was also uncomfortable for some of our girls to play against unmasked teams. And also having all sports going on in the same season, so girls would be late or miss practice due to being at other practices.”
The Norskies finished the season 3-10 overall.
“This season was a learning experience for all of our players, new and old,” Poster said. “Fitting JV and varsity into one team is hard, but we made it work and so did the girls. Different levels of experience being on the field at once is a difficult adjustment for all involved, but overall the girls figured out what worked and what didn’t while still teaching some girls the very basics of the game. We lost quite a few games, but we are proud that the girls never gave up.”
DeForest finished 1-7 in the Badgerland Conference to tie Sun Prairie for seventh place.
Verona won the Badgerland title with a 7-0 record, followed by Oregon (5-2), Waunakee (5-2), Westside (5-2), Middleton (3-4), Watertown (2-5), DeForest and Sun Prairie.
The Norskies had a tough start to the season with consecutive losses to Westside, Oregon, Central Wisconsin and Hudson.
DeForest stopped the streak with a 5-3 victory over De Pere.
After back-to-back losses to Middleton and Verona, the Norskies made their debut on their new turf field with a 9-3 win over Sun Prairie.
“It was a very exciting momentum since we only practice there once before playing on the field,” Poster said.
After a loss to Waunakee, DeForest earned its final win over Wauwatosa 8-3.
The Norskies closed out the season with losses to Brookfield, Sun Prairie and Watertown.
DeForest was led this spring by a strong senior class that included Opal Lawrence, Jamison Meier, Hailey Schultz, Mackenzie Wiegel and Cassidy Toms. Schultz and Wiegel served as captains.
“Our seniors were some of the most advanced on our team as a lot of them have been playing since the very first year deforest had a team,” Poster said. “It was wonderful watching them grow over the years. We wish more of them would play in college! They are a great group of girls and they really brought the team together because they were all so close with each other. They included everyone and taught our new girls a lot.”
The Norskies will return a lot of experience next season with the return of Kari Vanden Heuvel, Savannah Treinen, Raegan Feldman, Mariah Miller, Olivia Kaminsky, Natalie Hensen, Peyton Garnell, Ciara Crawford, Chloe Schroeder, Peyton Holmes, Janelle Romeo, Madison Coogan, Alyssa Schuster, Meghan Benkert and Megan Meese.
“With COVID being gone, we are hoping to get more gym time in the preseason and get the girls into shape before the season starts so when it does we can focus on skills and drills rather than conditioning,” Poster said.