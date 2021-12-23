Merry Christmas. If the day matches this edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune, I hope it finds you next to a warm fireplace, holiday tree, and surrounded by kids from one to 92. If your day isn’t floating in eggnog, Take heed, and fear not.
I can’t confirm the Hallmark Channel, but Christmas characters from George Bailey to Charlie Brown, and Clark Griswold will tell you it isn’t easy being jolly when the world feels like it is spinning out of control.
My new home lacks furniture, but it has a roof and heat. My kitchen lacks real dishes or a stocked pantry, but the condiment collection is growing at a steady rate. The kids call other places home these days, but my desk photographs remind me of happy Christmases and earlier adventures in Madison. Having my dad in a hospital bed is a late edditon to the list, but he is still a phone call away for journalsm advice or Packers predictions.
Hope survives in the Christmas of 2021, but the ghosts can skip the details if they ever come for a visit. There is no Christmas tree here, but I wil put a ribbon and hook on a few items as a reminder of the best parts.
One decoration will be my first Christmas card – heck the first piece of mail – from back home. The card proclaimed Joyful and shared a picture from one of my favorite families. They are builders of great homes. This year they provided a vital hinge as life swung from Medford to DeForest.
The next one is an empty pack of Extra Polar Ice gum. The pack of gum came with two unsharpened bee pencils and a card of well wishes and you are not alone messages. It was the final minutes of my final day working at school and the bearer of glad tidings was in frantic mode. I recognized the mode as normal for educators who scramble every day to help lift kids to the next stepping stones of life. She is most definitely one of those teachers who digs deep into their desk or purse if that’s the place to find a solution.
I was chewing a stick of the gum on my first trip through the Waunakee roundabouts, I realized it was exactly what I needed at that moment. Take your 2022 cues from the grinch. We all have our hearts in the correct place and when we grow it, good things happen.
The final ornament for the 2022 tree is a grocery store gift card. Moving, starting over, and the reasons we do it are expensive propositions. Juggling the cash flow of security deposits and vague paydays is challenging me this year. The card came with the simple message, I know how hard this can be. The only answer I could come up with was thank you.
The line between helper and being hungry is as thin as early December ice. No one wants to ask for help, we just want some security in our world. To all of you who have shown kindness in the world in the past year, I say thank you and I hope those deeds are repaid and paid forward in 2022.