Unlike the majority of baseball and softball teams in Wisconsin, the DeForest prep baseball team will have a huge advantage this season with the return of a handful of starters.
Most teams lack experience because of the lost 2020 season, but DeForest welcomes back four senior starters.
In their last campaign in 2019, the Norskies went 13-12 and reached a WIAA regional final. They were fifth in the Badger North with a 6-8 mark.
DeForest had high expectations heading into the 2020 season before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Not playing at all last year hurt our program as we were recognized to challenge for the conference and go deep into the playoffs,” DeForest coach Harold Olson said. “The WIAA decision to push our season back an additional month while football and soccer carry out their spring training makes life on the diamond even more challenging. We weren’t granted a separate season to train our athletes for this spring like the fall sports were given. Our season is shorter with fewer games and a playoff season that begins in mid-June. Baseball really was the recipient of a sour deal by the WIAA. Some juniors and sophomores are going to be called on to help this group of seniors compete and enjoy their final season of baseball as a DeForest Norski.”
The Norskies will be led this season by returning senior all-conference players Cal Olson, Mason Kirchberg, Justin Hausser and Keagon Kaufmann.
“Our strength this season is also our weakness,” Olson said. “Our four seniors, Cal Olson, Mason Kirchberg, Justin Hausser, and Keagon Kaufmann are strong athletes on the field and terrific leaders in the club house. All four are very talented and can literally change a game around with one swing of the bat or pitch from the mound. However, there are only four of these seniors.”
Cal Olson was a first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore. He batted .384 with 20 RBIs, while also recording a 1.57 earned run average on the mound.
Hausser, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, returns after earning second-team All-Badger North. He hit .419 with 22 RBIs as a sophomore.
“Justin is an explosive left-handed bat that will lead off our lineup,” Olson said. “He will roam the outfield and make periodic appearances on the mound.”
Kaufmann is also headed to UW-Milwaukee after this season. The Norskies’ No. 1 starter and honorable mention all-conference pick had a 3.03 ERA as a sophomore.
“Keagon is looking for a magical season on the mound,” Olson said.
Kirchberg also earned honorable mention All-Badger North in 2019 after batting .314. The UW-Oshkosh recruit had a 1.43 ERA as a sophomore.
Filling out the roster for Norskies are juniors Gabe Kennedy (catcher/infield/outfield), Kellen Grall (pitcher/outfield), Ryan Buschmann (pitcher/infield), Nolan Hawk (pitcher/outfield), Kase Reierson (catcher/infield/outfield), Logan Engeseth (pitcher/infield), Tyler Ebel (pitcher/outfield), Alex Kaminsky (pitcher/infield) and Josh Jansen (pitcher/outfield) and sophomores Easton Snow (catcher/infield/outfield), Rhett Parker (pitcher/infield), Parker Holmes (pitcher/infield), Brogan Hicks (pitcher/infield/outfield) and NJ Delmore (pitcher/infield/outfield).
“We are really focused on making this a special season for our seniors,” Olson said. “Under current restrictions from the pandemic and the construction project, they haven’t been offered the opportunity to fully experience their senior year. Our goal is to give them the best season possible. All the coaches and younger players will play a role in making that happen.”
The Norskies have set some lofty goals for the 2021 campaign.
“We have a realistic shot, as anyone else, to win the league this year,” Olson said. “Without playing in 2020 and having to wait an extra month to play because of the fall sports spring training season, we will be at a disadvantage with Portage, Baraboo, Sauk, and Reedsburg all having played football in the fall. Waunakee rescheduled their early-season conference games to gain an advantage for their program. That leaves Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb, and DeForest as the teams who will have to come up with a roster answer to get some early season conference wins.”
Waunakee has won three straight Badger North titles. The Norskies, who are off to a 1-1 start in the conference, will play a doubleheader in Waunakee on May 22.
