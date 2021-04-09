DeForest-based EVCO Plastics announced it will be adding 13,000 square feet to its advanced molding plant in DeForest, responding to increased product demand.
The advanced molding plant, or AMP, focuses on short-term manufacturing, often for customers in the packaging field, according to EVCO Director of Strategy Kate Bashir. One of which is looking to get more products into more trucks for delivery.
EVCO Plastics is a plastics manufacturing company, specializing in molding for industrial products, consumer products, medical and healthcare use, and packaging.
"This customer, which I can't mention by name," said Bashir, "launched a new product this year and it has really taken off. We need to help them get that product out to the market faster."
The increased space will allow for more machinery to be added, as well as more raw material and storage for more finished product.
"Our AMP plant is our automated packaging solutions plant," said Bashir, describing the robot-assisted manufacturing process, "so the output of those machines are pretty high and we're producing a lot of parts, so we need to house them and stage them for trucks to pick them up."
The DeForest AMP facility serves between 10 and 15 customers including local businesses and more global firms as well. The company has also expanded with the purchase of a new facility outside Calhoun, Georgia including 40,000 square feet and 20 injection molding machines.
DeForest is home to EVCO Plastics headquarters, EVCO AMP, and EVCO Medical and Electronic Devices (MED). The company also has a facility in Oshkosh, three facilities in two cities in Mexico, and another in Southern China.
