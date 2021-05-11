The DeForest boys soccer team found itself in unfamiliar waters during last week’s WIAA Division 2 postseason tournament run.
The Norskies kicked off the playoffs with a 4-1 victory over visiting Lodi in a regional final on May 6. It is the first regional title in program history.
After claiming their first regional crown, the Norskies set out to make it to state for just the second time in school history when it hosted the sectional last Saturday.
DeForest moved to within a win of the state tournament after coming from behind to beat Mount Horeb 3-2 in a sectional semifinal Saturday morning.
“This game speaks to this group because they never give up,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “They fight to the end.”
The Norskies were denied their first trip to state since 1993 after falling 2-0 to 2019 Division 3 state runner-up McFarland in the sectional championship Saturday night.
DeForest finished the alternate fall season with an impressive overall record of 9-2-1.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” Krivacek said. “They have exceeded expectations all season. I thought their effort and intensity was always there. This whole season I thought we were tougher than every team we played. We may have not been as technically sound as some of the teams, but we were gamers and tough.”
DeForest will have a just a couple of months off before returning to action this fall.
“We are going to miss the seniors because they have set a good standard of what we are,” Krivacek said. “I’m also excited about the growth of the younger players. It should be a heck of a fall.”
DeForest 4
Lodi 1
The Norskies had a dominate win over the Blue Devils.
Blake Olson had a big night for DeForest with a game-high two goals.
Owen Chambers and Nick Anderson both had one goal for the Norskies, while Yitzak Tristan, Owen Thoms and Anderson each had one assist.
Gabe Kennedy and Phillip McCloskey split time in goal for DeForest and combined for five saves.
DeForest 3
Mount Horeb 2
DeForest’s season was in jeopardy after Mount Horeb scored a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the sectional semifinal.
The Norskies cut the deficit in half with just under five minutes to play in the first half after a goal by Chambers.
Then with 4:33 to play in the game, DeForest tied the game on a goal by Blake Olson. Anderson had the assist.
In overtime, the Norskies got the winning score on an own goal by the Vikings.
McCloskey preserved the victory with nine saves.
McFarland 2
DeForest 0
The Norskies had a slow start to the sectional final and trailed 1-0 at halftime.
McFarland scored the game’s first goal just 9 minutes in.
“After the first 10 minutes, I thought we got our legs back,” Krivacek said. “It was really tough to play two 90-minute plus games in one day.”
DeForest had a plethora of opportunities in the second half, but were unable to cash in.
“I thought we played hard and had opportunities, but didn’t have enough to knock one in,” Krivacek said.
The Spartans added an insurance goal late in the game.
