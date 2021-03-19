The Ice Age Nordic ski team traveled to Calumet, MI last Saturday to compete in the Great Bear Chase races. Ski conditions in the Upper Peninsula were still spectacular with elite skiers from around the Midwest gathering to close their ski seasons with 25 and 50 kilometer skate and classical races.
Olympian and Birkie winner Caitlyn Gregg won the 50k Women’s Skiathlon, while Northern Michigan University skier Maurus Grond won the men’s event.
Ice Age’s Emily Whyte capped off a great ski season with an age-group win in the 25k Classical race in a time of 1:54.
“Emily had a super ski season coming on strong the last three weekends with two first-place finishes in the 19-&-under age group at the Korteloppet and Great Bear Chase,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said. “She is only 16 year old, so I am excited about the next two years.”
Fanney also skied the 25k Classical and finished fifth in the 70-74 age group.
Ice Age skiers Anna Vanderhoef, Norah Lee and Todd Niles completed the 50k Skate events. Vanderhoef came in third, Lee was fourth and Niles finished third in the 19-&-Under age group.
Vanderhoef is the only graduating senior form the team and will be skiing at Northern Michigan University next year.
“Finishing a 50k event as a high school athlete is amazing and placing in your age group is stunning,” Fanney said.
Juniors Nathan Ducat and Nolan Feasel skied the 25k Skate race and placed sixth and eighth, respectively.
The Ice Age team finished one of the best seasons in its 16-year history.
“This is one of my favorite teams ever and next year should be better, if we have snow,” Fanney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.