At one point this winter, coach Craig Weisbrod and the DeForest boys basketball team didn’t know if they would even have a season. That is what made last Saturday’s appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh so special.
“In December, we didn’t not know if we were going to have a season and we played 17 road games in 40 days,” Norski coach Craig Weisbrod said. “What our boys accomplished was pretty extraordinary. They are a tough group of dudes and they really compete. I’m really proud of them.”
Unfortunately for the Norskies, their storybook season came to an end with a 63-42 loss to Kimberly in the semifinals last Saturday morning.
“Kimberly is a really good team,” Weisbrod said. “They are really long and shot the ball really well. We didn’t shoot it as well as we wanted, nevertheless I thought the fight in the dog was there. You have to tip the cap to a really good Kimberly team.”
DeForest was making just its second appearance at state, first in Division 1. The Norskies advanced to the Division 2 state tournament in 2012.
“This has been a super cool experience,” Norski junior Max Weisbrod said. “This was our goal all season to play here.”
Even though the atmosphere was different than the usual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, playing in front of a big crowd meant a lot to the Norskies, who were not allowed to have fans at most regular-season games this year.
“We didn’t have any fans during the regular season, so this was great to have this much support,” Max Weisbrod said. It was really cool to see.”
The Papermakers’ size played a big role in the game. Their roster includes just one player under 6-feet tall and they have 10 players who are at least 6-3. DeForest has just four players 6-3 or taller.
“There length was tough,” Craig Weisbrod said. “But, I honestly liked a lot of our shots. We knew that we were going to have some disadvantages personnel-wise.”
The Norskies struggled to get going offensively in the first half. They were just 7-for-27 (25.9 percent) from the field in the first half.
DeForest’s only two leads of the game came after their first three baskets in the first three minutes of the contest.
Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke tied the game at 6 with a tip-in and started 10-0 run that put the Papermakers up 14-6.
A jumper by Max Weisbrod with 8 minutes left in the first half cut the deficit to 14-10. But, DeForest would get no closer the rest of the game.
Kimberly answered the basket by Weisbord with nine unanswered points to go up 23-10 with 3:49 left in the first half.
The Papermakers led 27-17 at halftime.
Kimberly continued to apply pressure at the start of the second half. They opened with a 11-2 outburst to go up 38-19.
The Papermakers took their biggest lead of the game, 51-29, following a layup by Grant Asman with 7:44 left.
The Norskies were able to put together one last push. Weisbrod had six points to spark a 13-4 run.
After a tip-in by Deven Magli, DeForest had the deficit down to 13, 55-42, with four minutes remaining.
The Norskies had a chance to cut even further into the lead, but missed several three-pointers that could have trimmed the deficit to single digits.
“I was really proud of how we hung in there and battled them,” Craig Weisbrod said. “We made it a game. I thought we made a nice run and got some excitement for everyone here. If we get a couple of three’s and grab some rebounds off misses and it is a game.”
Kimberly scored the final eight points of the game to finish off the Norskies.
Weisbrod finished the game 8-for-18 from the field and led DeForest with 20 points, to go along with a team-high four assists.
Magli finished the game with six points, while Brody Hartig added five.
Nolan Hawk paced DeForest with 10 rebounds, while Magli added four
Paveletzke, who was 13-of-19 from the field, led all scorers with 28 points.
“He is a really good player,” Max Weisbrod said. “He hit some tough shots. They have so many good shooters, so we had to play him one-on-one. He made good passes and made some shots.”
The Papermakers got 15 points from Asman, while Owen Pawlikowski chipped in 10.
DeForest finished the season with an overall record of 16-6.
“This will motivate us for next year,” Max Weisbrod said. “We have a lot of guys coming back and we will be hungry.”
The state semifinal game marked the end for the Norskies’ seniors Trace Grundahl, Keagon Kaufman, Oliver Vandehey and Justin Hausser.
“Our seniors were a special group,” Max Weisbord said. “They led us all year. They did a great job with their roles and got us here.”
