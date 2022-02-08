Program update
"Hello from the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center,
Thank you for your patience as we have continued to monitor Covid-19 conditions. We are reaching out to inform you that we are planning to re-open our non-essential services on Wednesday February 9, 2022 from 9-2pm with the exception of in-person dining (congregate meals). We will continue to provide Home Delivered Meals (HDM) & Meals On The Go (take out/pick up) until further notice.”
Find details and current status of activities, classes and groups on our website www.deforestcenter.org, in our scoop newsletter or call us at 608-846-9469.
Lunch and a Movie
Monday, February 14
Call ahead to reserve your meal of pork loin, potatoes and gravy, plus carrots, apples and a dinner roll. After you finish your cupcake, stay and enjoy a movie! “To Catch a Thief” stars Cary Grant as a former thief suspected of a new series of crimes and Grace Kelly as the woman who romances him. Lunch is served at 11:30 and the movie will start at 12:15.
Caregiver Support Group meets on Thursday, February 17 at 3 p.m. at the Center for those who are caring for an adult in their home.
Is Fitness your thing?
Well, the Center is the place for you, we have so many options to help maintain a healthy body. Our Fitness Room, filled with club level equipment is open weekdays and includes Nu-Step machines, treadmills and recumbent bikes. And that’s not all…DVD classes on the big screen are a fun way to work out with friends, a variety of styles and levels are available. And there is more…we have two amazing teachers come and lead classes. Gentle Yoga meets twice a week and is a peaceful and relaxing way to be fit. For a challenge, try the Strength Training for Women class, which also meets twice a week. This class will definitely get your heart pumping and your body sweating! Enjoy fresh air? Join our walking group, weather permitting, this group walks every day.
Calendar
February 11
9:00 Fitness Room
9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
February 14
9:00 Fitness Room 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
12:15 Movie "To Catch a Thief"
February 15
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
February 16
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Tax Assistance
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Card Recycling
11:30 Strength Training for Women
February 17
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
February 18
9:00 Fitness Room
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
February 21
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
11:30 Euchre
February 22
9:00 Fitness Room
9:30 Scratch Art
12:15 Movie "And So It Goes"
February 23
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Tax Assistance
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Strength Training for Women
12:30 Knit Wits
February 24
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Birthday Celebration
11:30 Sheepshead
February 25
9:00 Fitness Room
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
1:00 Memory Cafe
February 28
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre