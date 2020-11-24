New DeForest Area High School Athletic Director Rick Henert was expecting to face some challenges in his first year at the helm. But like all athletic directors across the country, the 1997 DAHS grad had his hands full this fall trying to navigate through a pandemic.
“It has certainly been an interesting experience,” Henert said. “We were constantly dealing with the unknown. We made plans that were not able to be executed because something changed. We were constantly shuffling things around and had to go from Plan A to Plan, B, C, D, all the way to Z. Unfortunately, it is going to continue like this for the winter season.”
The transition to the new job and dealing with the pandemic was made easier by the condition of the athletic department Henert inherited.
“I feel for any athletic director or teacher that recently started their careers, because this is has been a difficult time,” Henert said. “I have been blessed to follow Mike McHugh. He did a great job here and everything was in a good place. That was huge in helping my ability to keep things going.”
DeForest was able to run three sports this fall, including cross country, girls golf and girls tennis. Football, soccer, volleyball and girls swimming were all pushed off to an alternate spring season.
“We faced a lot of challenges even running the sports we did, because we started the school year virtually,” Henert said. “We wanted to provide as many opportunities as we could for the kids, but there is no written plan for dealing with something like this. Luckily, athletic directors from across the county, the WIAA and the NFHS put out a lot of virtual workshops and we were able to get some ideas how to run things.”
All three sports that were able to compete this fall were able to get through the season without having to shut down for any period of time.
“We were lucky to only have a few situations where an athlete had to go through protocols because they may have been exposed by a family member,” Henert said. “We really had no direct issues.”
It was a successful fall for the three sports.
In cross country, the Norski boys qualified for the WIAA state meet as a team for the first time since 1999. Isaiah Bauer, Elijah Bauer, Korbin Eisler, Caleb Ekezie, Jackson Grabowski, Ferris Wolf and Matthew Vander Meer ran to subsectional and sectional titles.
The DeForest boys finished 11th at the state meet.
Sophomore Logan Peters represented the DeForest girls cross country team at state. She was the first Lady Norski to qualify for state since 2003 and finished in 77th place.
“The fall was a success considering all the parameters we were facing,” Henert said.
In girls tennis, senior Samantha Fuchs became just the second Lady Norski to qualify for state four times. She matched the mark set by her sister Cecile last season. The sisters won a state doubles title in 2019.
Fuchs went 3-2 at this year’s state tournament and fell a win short of placing.
The DeForest girls golf team finished sixth at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional and senior Lexi Scheuerell qualified for the sectional.
“Our athletes were excited about the opportunities they were able to have,” Henert said. “For what they have been through in the last six months of their lives, having them return to some sort of normalcy was a win. But you can see that there was a deeper piece missing, because it was not a full season.”
The sports that were not able to go this fall were able to have contact days. The football and boys soccer teams were able to take advantage of the new turf on Stalder Field.
Things are still up in the air for the winter sports season because of new restrictions in Dane County. Teams were set to begin practicing in the coming weeks and competitions were scheduled to begin in January.
Dane County health officials recently restricted inside gatherings, which means the Norskies cannot practice at this time.
“At the moment, we are shut down until at least mid-December due to the county order,” Henert said. “Our coaches have done nice job of moving back to meeting with their teams virtually during this time.”
Abbreviated schedules for wrestling, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey, boys swimming and gymnastics have been set up starting in January.
