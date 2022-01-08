It’s your choice—at the 36th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days at Sauk Prairie on Jan. 15-16.
At this year’s eagle fest, your choices to view eagles in the wild and up close will include:
• Watching the presentations online, through the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council (FBEC) website, or
• Seeing eagles and other raptors up close in live presentations (conditions permitting) at the River Arts Center in Sauk City, or
• Taking a self-guided eagle watching tour, found on FBEC’s website, or
• Coming to Sauk Prairie personally to watch the eagles soar, perch in trees, and dive for fish along the Lower Wisconsin River.
Unlike the all-virtual 2021 Eagle Days, the 2022 version will be a hybrid of live presentations (conditions permitting) which will also be streamed on FBEC’s You Tube channel accessed at the website, ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org.
“The comeback of Bald Eagles in Wisconsin and the Sauk Prairie area is an amazing story,” said Jeb Barzen, president of FBEC. “Along with our co-hosts, we are encouraged by the comeback, and eager to share the story with this year’s hybrid event. In our area along the Lower Wisconsin River, people have worked hard to create and maintain an environment where eagles and human neighbors each can thrive.”
On Saturday Jan. 15, several presentations will be offered at the River Arts Center (RAC). A filmed release of a rehabilitated Bald Eagle taken earlier this season will be shown, and then Marge Gibson of the Raptor Education Group (REGI) will join the program virtually for a question-and-answer session with audience members.
On the same day, the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will be on stage at the RAC with their entertaining and informative presentation featuring a live eagle and other live raptors. Their shows will be at 10 a.m. and repeated at 3 p.m.
David Stokes’ funny and educational program, “Laughing with the Animals,” will be live at 11:30 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
The Tripp Heritage Museum at 565 Water St. in Prairie du Sac, a co-host of Eagle Days, will also be open and alternately showing two presentations on its large screen. The story of “Old Abe, Civil War Eagle,” with the Joe LaCour family, and the “Bald Eagle in Native American Culture,” with Art and Dawn Shegonee, will be shown throughout the day,
For those looking for outdoor activities, the Eagle Overlook by the municipal parking lot in Prairie du Sac has re-opened after being remodeled and expanded for eagle watchers. Volunteers will be available both Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 to help spot the eagles and answer questions from eagle enthusiasts.
An on-your-own option also is available with FBEC’s updated self-guided eagle tour. Following the app on your mobile device will lead you to sites at the Prairie du Sac dam, the VFW Park, the Overlook, as well as sites downstream from Sauk Prairie. Just go the FBEC’s website at ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org and follow directions for the Self-Guided Eagle Tours.
In addition to Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, the event is co-hosted by the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, the Tripp Heritage Museum, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.