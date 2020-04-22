The DeForest prep wrestling team took small steps in the right direction this past winter. Despite a small roster, the Norskies were competitive, especially at the end of the season.
The Norskies finished seventh in the Badger North Conference during the dual season with a 1-6 record.
Baraboo was a Badger North-best 7-0 during the dual season, followed by Waunakee (6-1), Reedsburg (5-2), Sauk Prairie (4-3), Portage (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), DeForest and Mount Horeb (0-7).
After opening the season with a loss to Beaver Dam, the Norskies placed 11th at the Gunslinger Invite in Slinger.
The Norskies followed a loss to Reedsburg by placing 10th at the Bob Downing Invite in Sun Prairie. The following week, they were 14th at the Wickersham Memorial Tournament in Beaver Dam.
DeForest once again competed at the ultra-competitive Cheesehead Classic in Kaukauna. They came away with 33rd place.
The Norskies’ best tournament finish came at their own invite, where they placed fifth.
DeForest closed out the regular season strong. They claimed 11th place at the Sparta Invite and then claimed their only conference dual win, 44-36, over Mount Horeb.
At the Badger Conference Tournament, the Norskies worked their way to 13th place with 57 team points.
Stoughton claimed the conference crown with 326 points, followed in the top three by Milton (240) and Waunakee (215.5).
By finishing third at the conference title, Waunakee tied Baraboo for the overall Badger North title.
Senior Chase Shortreed had the best finish at the conference meet for DeForest. The 113-pounder came in third.
Freshman 120-pounder Luke Barske (eighth) and sophomore 126-pounder Jacob Larson (seventh) were the only other Norskies to place at conference.
The Norskies would have likely had another place finisher, but sophomore 160-pounder Brody Hemauer missed the conference tournament due to illness.
DeForest opened the WIAA Division 1 postseason series by placing fifth at the Middleton Regional.
The Norskies had Shortreed (first), Barske (fourth), Larson (fourth), junior 152-pounder Koby Prellwitz (fourth), Hemauer (first), sophomore 182-pounder Isaah Foges (fourth) and junior 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg (fourth) all placed in the top four at the regional to advance to sectionals.
Senior 170-pounder Kyle Blum and junior 220-pounder Jagger Lokken both placed fifth at the regional. Blum finished the season 14-25, while Lokken was 12-29 in his first season of wrestling.
Senior 132-pounder Austin Schuster (2-24) failed to place at the regional.
The Norskies had Shortreed and Hemauer advance to state as the Norskies placed eighth at the Verona Sectional.
Shortreed earned his first trip to state after placing second at the sectional.
Hemauer claimed a sectional crown to make his way back to the state tournament.
Barske (14-23), Larson (21-19), Prellwitz (13-19), Foges (7-14) and Laufenberg (10-18) lost their first-round matches at the sectional and had their respective seasons come to an end.
Hemauer capped off his brilliant sophomore campaign by placing fourth at the state tournament. The two-time state qualifier finished the season 40-9.
Shortreed lost his only match at state and finished the year 36-10.
Shortreed was one of five seniors for the Norskies. The group also included Blum, Schuster, Alex Endres and Alonzo Blevins. Endres and Blevins were in DeForest’s lineup early in the year, but had their respective seasons come to an end with injuries.
Led by Hemauer, the Norskies have a bright future on the mat. They will return the majority of their lineup next season.
