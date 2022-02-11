Edgewood College
The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Isabel Burke of Deforest, Amanda Fitzgerald of Windsor, Cecile Fuchs of Deforest, Samantha Gabris of Deforest, Casey Konkol of Deforest, Madeline McMahon of DeForest, Megan Mickelson of Deforest, Skylar Olson of Deforest
Nicole Read of Deforest, Olivia Schroeder of Deforest, Natalie Skaife of Deforest, Kennedy Wallace of Deforest, Julia Winters of Windsor, and Kaitlyn Wojcik of Deforest.
Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
(DeForest) Mikayla Clarke, Agricultural Business, Nina Gundeck, Stage and Screen Arts, Mackenzie Taylor, Animal Science
Nortthern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2021 Dean’s List students. The list includes Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Dance Performance — B.F.A.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Iowa University
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Costello is a First Year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Spanish.
Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Joseph Schauf of Deforest was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. He is the son of John Schauf and Amber Schauf.
Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
Carthage College
Carthage College has named Mira Parker from De Forest to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Rhode Island
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Pitcel of Windsor has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. More than 6,800 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, representing nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
University of Utah
Brian Fons of Windsor was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Fons’s major is listed as Operations & Supply Chain bachelor of science. Fons was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 678 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 676 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and two were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are: Kristen Geishirt of DeForest, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, elementary education.