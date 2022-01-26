The village of Windsor will conduct a wage and classification study to build a better foundation for retention and recruitment of employees. The village board voted 4-1 move forward with the study following a presentation at Tuesday's meeting.
Joellen Cadematori of GHR Made a presentation to the board before it decided to move forward the study of the villages 15 employees is expected to last a few months and will cost approximately $15,000.
When the study is complete the village hopes to develop a classification system for positions and a wage ranges. The study will look at the current staff end at comparable villages and cities.
A number of factors drove the decision. The current labor market being one and anticipated growth and future employment needs for the village being another.
Bruce Stravinski was the only trustee to vote against the study. He felt the village board had has a better handle on the value of the village's long-term staff members and the positions they hold. "I don't know if we need a consultant tell us how good our staff iss," he said. "Is the information worth the cost?"
Trustee Ed Wall said his experience in the public sector happened in eras of both classified and unclassified positions. He supported the study in the hopes of building a system that lasts beyond the current board and staff.
Village president Bob Wipperfurth told the board he has had a change of heart on this issue recently. "The board will remember I was adamantly opposed to it, but reflecting on it I would like to move forward and do a study to see what the study looks like. There may be budget implications down the road, but there is a value in doing the study," he said.
Trustee Kristine Schmidt supported the study because she hopes it will provide fact-based objective analysis of staffing needs. Trustee Monica Smith said the study will help the village with future employment needs. "In the future we will have more employees and there's nothing that says the current staff won't leave tomorrow. We need to be ready to replace them in a more organized way."