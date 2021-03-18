One of the winged sculptures that adorned Main Street last summer will soon be on display at Waunakee Middle School, where the artist is a seventh-grade student.
Lainey Chancellor created the butterfly sculpture last summer as a sixth-grader participating in the Create Waunakee committee’s Art on Main program.
The words “unity” and “community”, a circle of students and balls to represent the community’s pride in sports are featured on the butterfly, all surrounding the Waunakee school logo. Laine said she was thinking of the school community. The piece celebrates Waunakee schools.
Each year, the village, along with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, provides a stipend to local artists to produce a sculpture using a steel canvas provided by the Endres Manufacturing Company.
After the unveiling, the works are installed along Main Street. Last year’s were placed on the street lamp posts.
The pieces are then auctioned off in September at Wauktoberfest, with the proceeds benefiting Waunakee’s creative economy initiative and the Endres Manufacturing Foundation.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Wauktoberfest to be cancelled in 2020, so last year’s auction turned out somewhat differently. The Create Waunakee Committee decided then to donate Laine’s creation to the school district.
Principal Jeff Kenas said the exact location on the school grounds for Laine’s sculpture will be determined.
“We want to put it in a place where people will see it as part of what they see as a welcoming place,” Kenas said, adding the piece brings brightness and positivity.
It survived the summer of 2020 outdoors, so it will likely be placed outside.
Laine created the piece in her family’s garage using a great deal of glitter that never does seem to completely disappear from a work area. But her father James Chancellor seemed okay with that. He said she is encouraged to work on creative projects in the garage.
Art on Main 2021
Applications for the 2021 Art on Main program are now being accepted, and this time around, the theme will be the village’s 150th year.
“We don’t usually request a design or theme,” said Kylie West, Waunakee’s assistant administrator. But this milestone year is different.
“We will ask that all proposals include how they relate to 150 years in Waunakee,” West said.
Endres Manufacturing Company is once again cutting out steel canvases for the project, this year in the shape of the village’s logo with the date marking when the village was platted to the present day, 1871-2021.
Artist can submit proposals by April 2, and those chosen will receive a $300 stipend to transform the cutout into their creation.
Usually, the works are installed on Main Street throughout the summer until Wauktoberfest, but this year, West said she believes they will be located throughout the community. She said the committee is hoping for new artists this year.
For information about this year’s Art on Main program, visit waunakee.com/150yearsonmain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.