Thanks to the incredible generosity of local donors, United Way of Dane County is thrilled to announce the investment of $22,336,524 into our community. From healthy Black moms and babies to school readiness, family-sustaining careers and stable housing, United Way is investing dollars into the very foundation of family well-being for the future of a thriving Dane County.
The total investment amount reflects the achievement of the community’s 2021 campaign goal of $18.1 Million. Thanks to the leadership of Dan Frazier (Madison Market President; U.S. Bank) and Ginger Zimmerman (President; Murphy Desmond S.C.) and success in securing additional funding through grants and other opportunities, we’re enabled to continue investing in our community’s most pressing needs, allowing us to collaborate with nonprofit partners to solve big-picture issues that no one organization can address alone.
While we know the Agenda for Change – a vision for our community with goals around Education, Income, Health and 2Gen (Multigenerational Approach) – is focused on the right levers, this work is ever evolving. 2022 marks the first year of investments in new health strategies focused on programs that address the social determinants of health, specifically targeted to support programs working collectively to reduce racial disparities in health outcomes in Dane County.
Investment decisions are based on the work of our Vision Council and Community Solutions Teams volunteers, led by Chair Tim Bartholow, MD. United Way invests in 108 local programs and 52 local agencies to amplify collective impact and achieve measurable results that change lives. These investments (outlined in the below chart) show the depth and breadth of the innovative work our community’s generosity makes possible. Additionally, a total of 800 nonprofits are supported through the campaign by donor designations.
“With each investment cycle, we aim to improve upon the strategies and outcomes funded to advance toward our goal of family well-being,” says Dr. Bartholow. “In 2022, we continue on our journey of deepening our focus and commitment to equity by intentionally investing in and partnering with programs working to address racial and other disparities, which ensures that together we can more effectively fight for the health, education and economic mobility of every person in our community.”
“United Way of Dane County has been mobilizing the caring power of our community for 100 years,” says Renee Moe, President & CEO, United Way of Dane County. “If we’ve learned anything over the last century, it’s that meaningful, measurable change doesn’t happen alone. And we’re so incredibly grateful to every community member who chooses to trust us with their hard-earned dollars! By investing in United Way, you’re investing in families – and you’re joining a community-wide effort to intentionally reduce systemic barriers to well-being that have enabled disparities to remain. Thank you for being a part of the Power of Many. Working for All.”
United Way of Dane County is no longer accepting proposals for 2022-2023 funding. If you’d like to be considered for future funding, please check back in the spring of 2023. For more information, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/investment-process.