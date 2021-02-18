New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Julian Bond’s Time to Teach: A History of the Southern Civil Rights Movement” by Julian Bond. A masterclass in the civil rights movement from one of the legendary activists who led it.
“Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” by Avi Loeb. Harvard’s top astronomer lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star.
“The Mission: A True Story” by David Brown. A narrative chronicle of NASA’s deep-space mission to Jupiter’s ocean moon, Europa, discusses the remarkable work of scientists who overcame formidable hurdles in their effort to determine if organic life exists elsewhere in our solar system.
“When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science and Mystery of Sleep” by Antonio Zadra. Two world-renowned sleep and dream researchers present a comprehensive exploration of human dreaming that draws on up-to-date neuroscience research to illuminate what dreams are, where they come from, why we have them and what they mean.
“The Attributes: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance” by Rich Diviney. A retired Navy SEAL trainer identifies the core attributes that the most successful performers under his command most often exemplified, sharing insights into how such qualities as adaptability, conscientiousness and even narcissism can promote higher productivity and teamwork.
“Fish Out of Water: A Search for the Meaning of Life” by Eric Metxas. A five-time New York Times best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio host writes his own biography and describes growing up as the Queens-born son of Greek and German immigrants who attended Yale while feeling like an outsider.
Fiction
“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin. The best-selling author of “The Aviator’s Wife“ draws on oral histories of the Great Plains blizzard of 1888 to depict the experiences of two teachers, a servant and a reporter who risk everything to protect the children of immigrant homesteaders.
“At the Edge of the Haight” by Katherine Seligman. Witnessing a murder that threatens her already precarious existence, a young homeless woman is pressured to return to her family in tech-driven, race-torn San Francisco. An award-winning first novel.
“A Court of Silver Flames, No.4 (Court of Thorns and Roses)” by Sarah Maas. Nesta and Cassian must face their haunting pasts in order to stop a dangerous alliance of treacherous human queens in the fourth novel of the fantasy series following “A Court of Wings and Ruin.”
“All Girls” by Emily Layden. Nine young women embark on personal and scholarly journeys of self-discovery at a prestigious New England prep school, where their evolving voices are shaped by a scandal that the administration would cover up. A first novel.
“The Removed” by Brandon Hobson. A Cherokee family takes in a remarkable foster child on the eve of the Cherokee National Holiday and anniversary of a loved one’s death. By the National Book Award-winning author of “Where the Dead Sit Talking.”
“Blood Grove, No. 15 (Easy Rawlins)” by Walter Mosely. Unlicensed private investigator-turned-hardboiled detective Easy Rawlins navigates sex clubs, the mafia and dangerous friends when he reluctantly accepts the racially charged case of a traumatized Vietnam War veteran in late-1960s Los Angeles.
“A Fatal Lie, No. 23 (Inspector Ian Rutledge)” by Charles Todd. Dispatched from London to investigate the discovery of an unidentified body in a peaceful Welsh village, Ian Rutledge uncovers a tangle of deception involving a child’s tragic fate and a woman bent on hiding the past.
“A History of What Comes Next, No.1 (Take Them to the Stars)” by Sylvain Neuvel. A woman from a powerful family that has shaped nearly 100 generations of history undertakes a precarious effort to recruit Wernher Von Braun away from the Nazis and into the American rocket program.
“Serpentine, No. 36 (Alex Delaware)” by Jonathan Kellerman. LAPD homicide lieutenant Milo Sturgis and brilliant psychologist Alex Delaware investigate a decades-unsolved case involving a rich and spoiled client, a mysterious birth mother and violent coincidences. By the Edgar Award-winning author of “True Detectives.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.